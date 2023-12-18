Live: FTSE and European shares fall ahead of inflation data

The FTSE declined as investors await the latest UK inflation data on Wednesday. (Jeff Gilbert)

The FTSE and European shares opened lower on Monday as investors await more global economic data this week, including the latest UK inflation data from Wednesday.

The FTSE 100 (^FTSE) slipped 0.1% at the open to 7,565 points, while the CAC 40 (^FCHI) in Paris fell 0.4% to 7,567 points. In Germany, the DAX (^GDAXI) retreated 0.4% to 16,692.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 (^STOXX) fell 0.8% on Friday after a fifth consecutive winning week.

Data due this week include UK, euro zone and US inflation readings, as well as GDP estimates for Britain and the United States.

Across the pond, the Dow ended the week at a record high as US stocks maintained their longest weekly winning streak since 2017.

On Friday, the Dow Jones (^DJI) closed 0.2% higher at 37,305 points. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was flat at 4,719 points and the tech-heavy NASDAQ (^IXIC) rose 0.4% to 14,813.

The US Federal Reserve now expects to cut rates by 75 basis points in 2024, one more rate cut than it anticipated in September. That helped boost U.S. stocks as the Dow hit a record high and the major indexes posted their seventh consecutive win.

S&P 500 futures (ES=F), Dow futures (YM=F) and Nasdaq futures (NQ=F) were all in the green as trading opened in Europe on Monday.

In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 (^N225) fell 0.6% to 32,758 points, while the Hang Seng (^HSI) in Hong Kong retreated 1% to 16,629. The Shanghai Composite (000001.SS) fell 0.4% to 2,930 points.

The pound (GBPUSD=X) was slightly higher against the dollar, with sterling trading at $1.2688.

Sterling (GBPEUR=X) was lower against the euro, trading at €1.1620.

Meanwhile, Brent crude (BZ=F) was higher, trading at around $77 a barrel as Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea raised concerns of oil supply disruption.

Britain’s economy ‘limping’ due to high interest rates The UK economy is “limping with a sprained ankle” at a time when global growth is being held back by high interest rates and policy uncertainty. According to KPMG, UK growth in 2024 will be modest, with UK GDP expected to grow by 0.5% in 2024, the same as in 2023, rising to 1% in 2025. The report said that “about half of the direct impact of monetary policy on mortgage holders is still to come, which will weigh on housing activity and consumption”. Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said: “Although the UK economy is resilient, it needs to regain its momentum. “We expect monetary and fiscal policies to act as a drag on growth over the next two years, and a sudden improvement in productivity is unlikely to help. “This means that the expected continuation of positive growth should not be prematurely celebrated, as downside risks dominate the outlook.”

Job vacancies have fallen below one million The number of job vacancies has fallen below one million for the first time in two years, new research shows. Advertised vacancies fell 2.7% to 998,562 between October and November, the lowest since May 2021, according to jobs site Adzuna. The report said the decline in vacancies indicates stagnation in the jobs market. Adzuna said its study also found that advertised salaries rose 0.74% to £37,221 for the first time since June. Social work saw the largest annual increase in advertised salaries, rising by more than 10% compared to a year earlier to £33,767, followed by jobs in energy, oil and gas (up 8.95% to £44,210) and manufacturing. (more than 8.11%). £29,160), Adzuna said. According to the study, advertised salaries in human resources and recruitment have declined.

Netflix subscriptions surge after password-sharing crackdown Netflix has banned password-sharing. (Nancy Santos via Getty Images) Netflix ( NFLX ) subscriptions surged after the streaming platform banned password-sharing, while cinema visits more than tripled during the release of the Barbie and the Oppenheimer film, according to new data from digital bank Monzo. Found out. Monzo’s annual spending data sheds light on the shopping habits of its more than eight million customers in the UK. Spending on Netflix increased by nearly a quarter in May after the platform began squashing password sharing compared to the first few months of the year. The global company introduced a fee for users who wanted to add an additional member outside the household to their account, increasing the number of people paying for the service.

UK set to introduce carbon levy on imported goods in 2027 Britain is set to impose a carbon levy on imported goods under plans announced by the Treasury to help prevent undercutting British companies by foreign manufacturers. The Treasury said the proposed new tax, to come into force in 2027, would ensure imports of products such as iron, steel, aluminium, ceramics and cement from abroad would face a so-called carbon price equivalent to products made in Britain. Carbon pricing is used by governments to help reduce emissions by charging carbon pollution to encourage industries to cut greenhouse gases. There are increasing calls for the UK government to tackle “carbon leakage”, due to concerns that UK companies are having to import cheaper, but more carbon, from countries where they charge low or no carbon price. The Treasury said the plans would help boost UK industry investment to level the playing field and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

FTSE bosses earn 57 times the average salary FTSE chief executives now typically earn 57 times more than their employees, according to a new report, as pay disparities across the country’s biggest companies have remained stable this year despite the cost-of-living crisis. The latest data shows the average pay gap between chief executives and other employees in the FTSE 350 was 57:1 last year, up slightly from 56:1 in 2021. The High Pay Center said that among large FTSE 100 companies, the gap was wide, with the average chief executive/employee pay ratio being 80:1. The think tank said its previous research had found that 76% of people think top earners should not be paid more than 20 times their low- and middle-income colleagues. The High Pay Center urged companies to provide more detailed information about how many jobs they provide at different pay levels, and that outsourced workers, who often do lower-paid work, should be included in pay ratio calculations. .

