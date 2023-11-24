Live: FTSE and European markets fall as Black Friday sales begin

The FTSE was down in early trading and major European markets were largely flat on Friday, as the annual Black Friday sales began after the US Thanksgiving holiday. Photo: PA/ Alamy (James Manning, PA Images)

The FTSE 100 (^FTSE) fell in early trading and major European markets were largely flat on Friday, as the US began annual Black Friday sales following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The FTSE was 0.3% lower shortly after the opening bell, while Germany’s DAX (^GDAXI) fell about 0.1% and the CAC (^FCHI) in Paris was flat. The more domestically focused FTSE 250 (^FTMC) also fell 0.2%.

Futures for major US stock indices were trading flat as markets prepared for a half-day of trading in the US.

According to the monthly GfK report, the latest data has shown that UK consumer confidence increased in November.

The report shows that the personal financial condition of people is improving.

Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said: “The recent fluctuations in confidence underline the country’s shaky economic mood as encouraging news about inflation and wage growth is tempered by higher personal taxation as well as expensive fuel and energy. are offset by bills.”

“The dramatic 10-point jump in our key shopping sub-measure, reversing the worrying 14-point decline seen last month, will be good news for retailers looking to capitalize on Black Friday and Christmas,” he said.

Gambling shares fall as regulator suggests 1.3million Britons suffer from problem Stocks in major gambling companies were among the biggest losers in the FTSE 100 on Friday after the UK regulator for the sector said problem gambling could be eight times higher than previously thought. The new figures – which are based on better data than previously collected – suggest that as many as 2.5% of the adult British population may be suffering from a gambling problem. This is higher than the earlier estimate of 0.3%. Flutter, which owns brands such as Paddy Power and Betfair, was down 1.6% in early trading, while Ladbrokes owner Enten fell 1.1%.

overnight stay in asia Asian shares had a mixed day overnight, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (^HSI) retreating nearly 2%, the SSE Composite (000001.SS) falling 0.7% and the Nikkei (^N225) up 0.5%. The Hang Seng was weighed down by selling in tech stocks amid poor sentiment, but it still held on to weekly gains despite the losses. Despite Friday’s selloff, Asian shares rose on optimism over easing geopolitical tensions between the US and China and support measures for China’s housing sector.

Good morning from London! We’re starting the day with Black Friday sales ramping up after the markets closed overnight in the US. Let’s do it.

