LIV Golf has passed its turning point following the rules of innovation

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 09: Spain’s Jon Rahm celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2023 , [+] The Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on April 09, 2023. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) getty images

Last week, LIV Golf, the upstart league set to play its inaugural season in 2022, signed one of the biggest names in the game, world #3 Jon Rahm. With Rahm’s announcement, two of Spain’s most famous golfers now compete in LIV, which joins the best players from many other countries, including Australia, India, South Africa, New Zealand, Mexico, Belgium, Chile, Germany, Sweden, England, and Australia. went. Colombia, and the United States.

LIV Golf is unlike any other league in professional sports. Every other sport in the world has fans, people who follow it, or people who don’t follow it and are indifferent – no one is causing any sports league to fail. LIV Golf faces a unique situation; Many fans and sports writers wanted it to fail. Unfortunately for these opponents, the rules of innovation dictate that the League has reached a point where it has enough mass and power to pursue its inevitable evolution, and anything less than a towering force will slow its pace. Will not be enough to derail. (Previously, I wrote about the need for LIV to succeed as an innovation here).

The development of LIV is no different from any other innovation or new idea becoming mainstream; It follows the principles of diffusion of innovations. Diffusion of innovations theory, one of the most well-established theories in the social sciences, is the process by which an innovation spreads among members of a social system (in this case, golf fans) over time. This is represented by the familiar S-curve, where an innovation initially grows slowly as only early adopters try it, then accelerates as the majority catches on and eventually reaches the end of its lifecycle. And slows down again. Every innovation has gone through some variation of this S curve.

We see evidence that LIV has reached the inflection point where the initial slow growth of the S curve turns into rapid explosive growth. In its second season, LIV’s events are becoming increasingly popular, with Adelaide being its breakout event, attended by 77,000 fans from 37 countries. LIV tournaments in Singapore, London and Spain have seen positive momentum. LIV events published on YouTube, such as the match between its two stars, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, have recorded high interest and viewership from millions of golf fans.

Another sign of LIV becoming more accepted is that golf publications that previously did not report the results of LIV tournaments now publish them like any other tournament. In two short years, fans have learned that the world’s best golfers are no longer playing on the same tour; They are spread across two leagues. With the signing of Rahm, LIV has reached its tipping point where it is too big to ignore, and its momentum has become unstoppable.

The development of LIV shares similar characteristics to other innovations. Some examples are below:

New ideas are rarely accepted:

Almost always, every innovation faces doubters, deniers, and skeptics who resist change and believe that the old way was better. For example, many pundits give electric vehicles (EVs) no chance of success. They thought that Tesla, the leader in EVs, was building a product for a market that wasn’t there, an unsustainable financial model, and a product that wouldn’t scale. Industry “experts” had insisted that Tesla was unmatched and could not compete with the existing auto industry. These are some of the same criticisms that have been leveled at LIV. Of course, as we now know, EVs have persisted and become mainstream. Every major innovation has gone through this process. PCs, iPhones, and telephones were all written off as failures by “experts”. Where disruptors see opportunity, traditionalists see problems.

While LiV will never have the same social impact as EVs, PCs or telephones, the point is that most innovations, big and small, go through a stage where a new idea is discounted or ridiculed, but these Innovation finds a way to persevere, move forward, and succeed.

Early innovations are crude, making their adoption slow:

When automobiles were first introduced, driving a car was a complex task, with frequent breakdowns, unsuitable roads, lack of fuel availability and flat tires being an almost daily occurrence – requiring learning to understand how to drive it. Condition was not mentioned. But as soon as people started understanding the importance of driving a car, it became increasingly popular and many people wanted to buy a car.

LIV got off to a slow start with poor viewership and a complex team structure, where even the most ardent fans had trouble adjusting to the individual and team competitions and unfamiliar team names. Now teams are more well-known, fans understand the format better and have become attached to their favorite teams. The viewing experience, which initially seemed different from traditional broadcasts, is now largely welcomed by fans.

Innovations are often crude when first launched. Today, anyone with a new idea is encouraged to release a minimum viable product and improve it over time based on user experience. Like most new things, LIV has been improving its product and fan experience, which has helped it reach its peak.

Innovations often lose money initially:

It took Amazon a decade to turn a profit in the year before it launched, losing billions of dollars of investors’ money as it took a long-term view of becoming a dominant force in the industry. Uber lost an estimated $31 billion before becoming profitable. With deep pockets of venture funding, many new ventures today take a long-term approach to success and are not afraid to lose money while getting there.

A major criticism of LIV is that it is paying huge sums of money to “buy” the best golfers from other tours. For a sports league, nothing is more important than the amount of talent it can acquire and showcase. LIV’s mega contracts may seem like an anomaly in golf, but they are hardly unusual in high-risk sports. The world’s best athletes continue to sign massive contracts, and the value of sports teams is skyrocketing and defying gravity indefinitely.

A reality in the sports world is that many franchises lose millions of dollars annually in operations. Owners don’t mind this as they cash out when they sell their team, as the value of a sports franchise only increases. Two years ago the LIV franchise had no value; However, they are significantly higher than before, and there is no doubt that the league and team owners will do well financially.

So, while golf fans may have opinions about whether or not they will support LIV Golf, the league is doing what it needs to do to build momentum and become an enduring force in the game. And if the growth of other innovations is any indication, it appears that LIV is on its way to success.