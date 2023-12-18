LITU alumnus Loksarang Hardas plans endowment corpus for start-ups, incubation centers

By Vikas Vaidya

Loksarang Hardas, born and brought up in Nagpur, is now an American entrepreneur, industrialist and business executive. He is the founder and CEO of LA Totally Awesome Products, a consumer products company based in Los Angeles, California. He is here to pay tribute to his alma mater Lakshminarayan Innovation Technological University (erstwhile Lakshminarayan Institute of Technology). They have not separated themselves from India philosophically or culturally. He is in Nagpur to grace functions at the two institutions where he was educated – LITU and Shri Mathuradas Mohota College of Science. He spoke to ‘The Hitavada’ about his plans for the young generation in India. He is considering creating an endowment fund that will help Indian students start start-ups and become entrepreneurs. “I have no interest in running any educational institution. I would like to be involved in formatting the graduate class to support the thought process in a way that will help society. For example, I am now in a position from where I can ask others to spend some percentage of amount for charity. Start-up and incubation centers can be established with these donations. A good change can be brought about in India,” explained Hardas.

Hardas received his schooling at Tilak Vidyalaya, Dhantoli; He received his junior college level education at Hadas High School, Mohota Science College, and studied Chemical Engineering at the then LIT. In 1983, he moved to the US to pursue a Masters in Chemical Engineering from the City College, New York. There he joined a job at a medicine shop. There were some turning points due to which Hardas became an industrialist. He then moved to California in 1984 and founded Totally Awesome Products of LA. The person who was working as an employee after going to America, now has more than 600 people working under him. Hardas has been serving as the treasurer of Hindu Sangh Foundation for the last 40 years. The organization promotes and provides an essential platform for all faith-based activities held in North America. Additionally, he also established the Siddhivinayak Temple in Brea, California in 2007. Indian classical dance and singing programs are regularly organized at the temple to introduce people in the United States to the richness of Indian culture. Similar events are promoted at the Bree Performing Arts Centre, also owned by Hardas. “All four of my children know our traditional values. He speaks fluent Marathi. He also knows Marathi culture. I believe in the culture being taught by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The Sangh not only helps a person develop his own personality and morality but also teaches him to give back to the society. I have taken inspiration from those teachings and am paying back to the society through my alma mater,” Hardas explained.

Hardas has founded ‘Apna Ghar’ in Irvine, California to help struggling young women get back on their feet and see the world from a new and vibrant perspective. He also runs a charitable organization called ‘Blind Relief’ which provides necessary facilities to blind people so that they can also enjoy life to the fullest. Hardas believes that there have been a lot of changes in India in the last ten years. “Earlier we had the option of China which had better facilities. Their welcoming attitude was much better than that of India. Undoubtedly, I was choosing India for my raw materials because of my love for my country. Now the situation has really become better. I think there may come a time when India will be the destination for education, business, tourism, everything. That day is not far,” Hardas expressed confidence.

