If you feel continuous swelling in your legs or feet, get yourself checked for a heart issue. According to experts, when your heart does not work as well, blood flow slows and backs up in the veins in your legs. This causes fluid to build up in your tissues.

New Delhi: Heart problems are always associated with pain in the chest. However, some various signs and symptoms can indicate something wrong with your heart health, which includes different organs that get affected.

According to experts, if you notice swelling in your ankles and legs, there is some problem with your heart that you need to get checked. That is because this symptom could be a sign that you’re suffering from heart failure.

Also known as oedema, a build-up of fluid in the body that causes the affected tissue to become swollen, the inflammation in your legs can get worse by the day if not addressed well in time.

Doctors say the swelling can occur in one particular part of the body or maybe more generally, depending on the cause.

Studies say oedema is caused due to heat issues and rises more in the morning but gets worse during the day.

Heart failure, according to Harvard Health, is a lifelong condition in which the heart muscle is not able to pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs for blood and oxygen.

According to experts, lack of proper pumping causes the organ to retain salt and water, which leads to swelling in your ankles, feet, or legs and sometimes in your tummy area. This build-up in fluid can also be behind other symptoms that you can experience if you are suffering from heart failure.

British Heart Foundation says the extra fluid can also cause sudden weight gain, apart from causing breathlessness if the lungs get affected.

Fatigue, difficulty exercising, and feelings of lightheartedness are also typical symptoms of heart failure, according to the NHS.

Less common signs A persistent cough, which may be worse at night

Wheezing

A bloated tummy

Loss of appetite

Weight gain or weight loss

Confusion

A fast heart rate

A pounding, fluttering, or irregular heartbeat Other symptoms of heart issues

There are a few other symptoms that could indicate you’re suffering from heart disease, which might surprise you:

Generally feeling unwell all the time

Even though everyone feels unwell at some point or the other, it does not always indicate that something is wrong with your heart. However, experts say if you feel nauseous along with chest pain too often, get yourself checked by a cardiologist.

An indigestion-type pain or a burning sensation in your chest or stomach can also be a sign of a heart attack or related heart problem.

Pain in the legs and arms

Even when there is no swelling, you may feel intense pain in your arms and legs, which can mean that there may be something wrong with your heart.

Heart attacks often cause pain to radiate down your left arm, but it could also affect both arms.

Doctors say it can be a symptom of peripheral arterial disease, a common condition where a build-up of fatty deposits in the arteries restricts blood supply to leg muscles.

Pain in the jaw and back

Jaw and back pain are other symptoms that could be caused by a heart attack, according to experts

