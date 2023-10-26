Little-known but useful apps for iPhone – Gearrice

Fed up with the same apps? Try something new with these little-known but impressive apps for iPhone.

Improve your mobile experience with these gems from the App Store

Every day, millions of users rely on their devices to perform essential tasks ranging from communication to productivity. But what about those hidden gems? Little known but useful applications That can take your iPhone experience to the next level? In this article, we invite you to explore a secret area of ​​functionality, where you Hidden gems become true treasures,

Often overshadowed by more popular apps, these hidden gems offer surprising features ranging from task organization and time management establishing good habits And weather warnings.

So, are you ready to embark on a journey of discovery like no other? Join us as we explore the apps that could revolutionize your iPhone experience Little-known but invaluable applications It deserves your attention.

8 little-known but useful apps on iOS

While popular apps like Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook hold a respectable place on the home screen of most devices Useful but unknown apps for iPhone What you should know. Do you want to know about them?

Skiplagged: Special Flights

If you are a frequent traveler and looking for flight deals, skiplagged It is an application that you can integrate into your travel routine.

skiplagged expert in finding cheap air fares By searching for flights with stopovers and strategic connections. The app uses a strategy called “skiplagging”, which involves Book a flight with a stopover at your actual destination And leave the plane during the stopover, avoiding the last leg which would normally be more expensive.

With it, you can Save money on your trips Without the need to break any rules, as airlines usually allow this type of practice.

Carrot Season: Alerts and Radar

Are you bored of traditional weather apps that provide boring weather information? carrot season It’s a breath of fresh air in the world of weather apps.

This app not only provides you with accurate weather data, but it does so in an entertaining and often sarcastic manner.

with carrot seasonYou will be able to consult accurate forecasts, interactive radar map And personalized weather alerts, Furthermore, it is characterized by “Climate Personality” Will provide you with humorous comments on weather conditions, making checking the forecast an entertaining experience.

Done – A Simple Habit Tracker

Establishing good habits is essential healthier and more productive life, with donateA habit tracking appYou will be able to track your daily, weekly or monthly goals and see your progress easily.

It is ideal for those who want an iOS tool create positive routinesLike exercising, meditating, drinking enough water or reading every day.

Additionally, you can configure personalized habits, Add reminders and record your progress In a simple way. His Intuitive and attractive interface Makes tracking your habits a task that you would look forward to.

Coinbase Wallet: NFTs and Crypto

The world of cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has become very relevant in recent years, but it can seem overwhelming to newcomers.

coinbase wallet It is a platform that simplifies Cryptocurrency and NFT ManagementProviding you with a secure place to store your digital assets.

Thanks to its innovative system, you will be able to Buy, Sell and Store Cryptocurrencies Apart from exploring the exciting world of NFTs, in a simple way.

The system offers a beginner-friendly interface and strong security features to protect your investments from your iPhone.

Rooted – Panic Attack Relief

mental health a priority, and Root is an application designed to help you manage and overcome panic attacks and anxiety,

Root Offers a variety of tools and resources, such as breathing exercises, guided meditation And distraction techniques to help you recover during moments of crisis have become one of Little-known but very useful apps for iPhone,

As if that wasn’t enough, you can Identify the triggers of your panic attacksTrack your progress and access support space with the community.

IFTTT – Automation

Automation is the key to simplifying your digital life, and IFTTT is a tool that allows you to create “applets” (automation recipes) that connect various applications and services on your iPhone.

with IFTTTyou can Automate a variety of tasksFrom automatically sending emails to controlling smart home devices.

This mobile platform is especially useful for those who want Save time and simplify repetitive tasks, For example, you can configure an applet to send a notification every time it rains, or to automatically add your screenshots to a specific folder in the cloud.

what3words

what3words the second one is Good and little-known alternatives from the App Store Which has reshaped the way we share our locations.

instead of using complex gps coordinates or long addresses, what3words Divide the world into grids and assign a combination of three unique words to each grid.

With this platform you will be able to Share precise and easy-to-remember locationsWhich is especially useful when you need to give directions to friends or deliver packages.

Sunrise: soothing alarm clock

Waking up in the morning can be a much more pleasant experience sunriseAn alarm clock app that wakes you up Relaxing and gradually brightening sounds,

Instead of a sharp sound, sunrise Gives you the opportunity to choose between Variety of relaxing sounds Like the song of birds or the sound of the sea.

Additionally, the system uses false dawn light To wake you up gently and naturally, which can Improve your mood and energy in the morning.

