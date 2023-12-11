Little is known about a hedge fund’s $4 billion leveraged bet on US stocks

In this part, we’ll take a look at a billion-dollar fund betting on US stocks. If you don’t want to miss out on finding out who the mystery investor is and want to dive into the top five stocks, take a look Eisler Capital’s Top 5 Stocks.

Is playing with stocks the same as playing with fire? Well, the answer depends on whom you ask, but one thing that is certain is that the stock market is one of the most easily available mediums through which one can become a billionaire. Getting to the top of the global wealth food chain is not easy. Most people become billionaires by taking huge personal and financial risks. For example, the richest person in the world at the moment is Elon Musk who mainly owns Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX). However, Mr Musk was not the richest person in the world in 2008 – one of the worst years of his life. At the time, Musk was sleeping on the couch, because he had sold everything he owned and invested the money in two companies. He would often wake up screaming at night due to stress, showing how much hard work is required if you want to live the rest of your life without worrying about money.

However, while Mr Musk is arguably the most famous billionaire in the modern world (he has 165 million Twitter/X followers, after all) others manage more wealth than they can dream of. One such money manager is Edward Eisler of Eisler Capital. Eisler Capital is a British investment management company headquartered in London, United Kingdom. As of the end of the third quarter of this year, the firm’s investment portfolio was worth $15.8 billion, according to Insider Monkey research. This value reflects all the money (borrowed and owned) that the fund has invested in stock investments, and the fund’s actual total assets under management (AUM) are $3.7 billion, according to Reuters data.

When compared to some other funds that focus on specific market segments such as small cap stocks or distressed debt, Eisler Capital’s investments are more diversified. The fund mainly invests in six key sectors which are equities, assets influenced by macroeconomic indicators, bonds, credit securities, commodities and emerging markets. As you probably understood, this provides Eisler Capital with a broad buffer against a downturn in the sector. For example, in 2022, when the stock market is crashing, the commodities sector is roaring, making Eisler a good way to buffer against any downturn.

Eisler Capital is a relatively young hedge fund as it was founded in 2012. However, like other hedge fund founders, Mr. Eisler was an experienced finance professional before founding his hedge fund. He worked at investment bank Goldman Sachs for two decades before deciding to venture into financial entrepreneurship. The founding of Eisler was not initially planned to be the end of this journey as Mr. Eisler also planned to establish another firm that would invest in emerging markets. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2014 and annexation of Crimea put these plans on hold.

Since then, Eisler Capital has come a long way and has won numerous awards as well as attracted criticism. Although you may not become a billionaire as an Eisler employee, you can definitely become the next best thing, i.e. a multi-millionaire. The fact that Eisler is a British company means it can register its financials with Companies House, and the data shows that in 2022, an average Eisler employee earned a cool $1.2 million. Even better was the highest-paid director, whose compensation was an even lower $4.2 million. However, these figures are well above the firm’s historical average, and come after it spent a busy 2021 growing its workforce and expanding its global presence.

However, there is no such thing as a free lunch, and while Eisler employees are paid millions of dollars each year, during the six months ending in September, 12 employees left the company. The hedge fund averaged 153 employees per month in 2022, so it could easily lose ten percent of its workforce if the number of departures were higher.

With these details in mind, let’s take a look at Eisler Capital’s latest stock picks. Some notable names are NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC).

our methodology

To compile our list of top stock picks for little-known billion dollar fund Eisler Capital, we used its Q3 2023 SEC filing and picked the top stocks.

15. Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Eisler Capital’s Q3 2023 investment: $38.7 million

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is one of the world’s largest industrial companies. It is primarily known for its aircraft for military and civil use. After years of troubles, the firm’s shares rose 21% in the month ending Dec. 4 as its aircraft orders eased investors’ concerns for cash flow.

As of the end of September 2023, 64 of the 910 hedge funds profiled by Insider Monkey bought and owned shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management holds the firm’s largest stake, worth $926 million.

Exactly Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is a top stock pick for multi-billion dollar hedge funds. ,

14. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eisler Capital’s Q3 2023 investment: $41.3 million

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is a well-known American electric vehicle manufacturer. After years of waiting, it launched the Cybertruck truck in November 2023, but Wall Street was less impressed, with Morgan Stanley sharing that it expected lower profit contribution from the product.

During Q3 2023, 81 of the 910 hedge funds surveyed by Insider Monkey were investors in the firm. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s biggest hedge fund investor is Katherine D. Wood’s ARK Investment Management as it owns $1 billion worth of shares.

13. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Eisler Capital’s Q3 2023 investment: $42.2 million

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is a semiconductor designer headquartered in Santa Clara, California. After a bloodbath in 2022, the company has been performing well on the financial front, beating analyst EPS estimates in all four of its recent quarters.

As of the end of the third quarter of this year, 110 of the 910 hedge funds surveyed by Insider Monkey had a stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Of these, Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management was the largest shareholder with an investment of $2.8 billion.

12. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Eisler Capital’s Q3 2023 investment: $43.3 million

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is one of the world’s largest investment banks. As global markets are stabilising, the company is gearing up to invest in early-stage tech companies as it raised $50 million in capital for the purpose in November 2023.

For investments in the September quarter of 2023, 59 of the 910 hedge funds profiled by Insider Monkey had bought shares of the firm. Of these, the largest investor in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management as it owns shares worth $1.6 billion.

11. MasterCard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eisler Capital’s Q3 2023 investment: $43.39 million

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is a financial platform and payment services provider. It is currently seeking to take advantage of the growing global shift to digital mediums by expanding its business to business platform in the UAE

Insider Monkey searched 910 hedge funds for their holdings through the third quarter of 2023 and found 140 MasterCard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) investors. Charles Akre’s Akre Capital Management held the largest stake, worth $2.3 billion.

10. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Eisler Capital’s Q3 2023 investment: $45.3 million

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is a global enterprise computing giant that provides resource management products. Shares are given an average Buy rating and analysts have set an average share price target of $161.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, 88 of the 910 hedge funds profiled by Insider Monkey were shareholders in the firm. The largest investor in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management as it owns 18.7 million shares worth $1.9 billion.

9. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eisler Capital’s Q3 2023 investment: $58.8 million

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a global technology giant known for its search engine and other platforms. Its investors received a worrying note from Mizuho in December 2023 when the bank shared that Google’s cloud division may struggle to perform in the near future.

Through September 2023, 163 of the 910 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held a stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management held the largest stake, worth $5.7 billion.

8. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eisler Capital’s Q3 2023 investment: $60.5 million

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is a diversified American bank headquartered in New York. The company received a win in November 2023 when Global Finance Magazine ranked it the world’s best digital bank.

By the end of the third quarter this year, 79 of the 910 hedge funds included in Insider Monkey’s study had bought the bank’s shares. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)’s largest hedge fund shareholder is Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, with $2.2 billion invested.

7. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eisler Capital’s Q3 2023 investment: $65.7 million

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is one of the largest banks in the world. A unique financial giant, its shares have been given an average Buy rating and analysts have set an average share price target of $170.57.

Insider Monkey researched 910 hedge funds’ Q3 2023 shareholdings and found that 109 had invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). The largest investor among these was Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management as it held $1.6 billion worth of shares.

6. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eisler Capital’s Q3 2023 investment: $69.3 million

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is an ecommerce retailer, cloud computing company, and soon-to-be satellite internet provider. These days it is scoring one win after another on the cloud computing front, with the latest development being Trip.com’s acquisition of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) as its strategic cloud provider.

Of the 910 hedge funds profiled by Insider Monkey, 286 were shareholders in the firm as of Q3 2023. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s largest stakeholder in our database is Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management, thanks to its $5.2 billion stake.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) are some of Eisler Capital’s top stocks.

