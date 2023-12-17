Little black lentils are the power player in this satisfying lasagna

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

It’s a coincidence to you – or is it? The last time I wrote about cookbook author Nick Sharma, I loved this recipe for India’s wonderfully silky black lentil makhani dal makhani from his previous book, “The Flavor Equation.”

This time, the recipe from her latest book, the gorgeous “Veg-Table,” that piqued my interest is Lentil Lasagna, which brings warm spices — and a decidedly non-traditional lentil flavor — to the Italian classic. When I got her on a Zoom call to discuss this, the first thing I mentioned was that, once again, I had her choose a recipe that included one of my favorite beans. Obviously, this says more about me and my long-standing bean obsession than it says about her.

In fact, Sharma’s cookbook covers far more ground than beans. With his trademark emphasis on science, the former engineer looks at vegetables through the lens of their plant families (as Deborah Madison approached “vegetable literacy” and Bryant Terry turned to the “vegetable kingdom”), offering creativity and accessibility. With an unmatched feeling. “I can talk a lot about food science, but it should be for the home cook,” he tells me from his home office in Los Angeles. “It has to be practical and applicable so that even after I’m gone… the book will still be valuable.”

As a result, Sharma spends as much time writing about the differences between vegetables in the same family as he does about the similarities. Take potatoes: “I realized that vegetables from other families, biologically unrelated, if they contain starch, a lot of the same techniques cross over because they are biochemically similar but biologically, familially, Are completely different.”

This brings us back to black lentils, which are part of the pea or bean family but don’t require the same approach to cooking as what Sharma calls HTC (hard-to-cook) beans. Pulses absorb water more quickly and usually cook in less than 30 minutes. Black lentils take a little longer to cook than other varieties, but the same quality helps them keep their shape and stay slightly tough during cooking.

Why put them in lasagna? Those firm pulses contribute to what Sharma calls “the interplay of textures” in his approach to the dish. He often adds dal makhani to nachos and lasagna, so for the “veg-table” he decided to streamline the latter approach.

There’s no debate over the simple fact that what results from this combination (and garam masala, the Aleppo-style chili and turmeric spice blend), straddles the lines between comforting and exciting, satisfying and healthy.

Two shortcuts can help turn this lasagna into a weekend-friendly endeavor: The first, of course, are the no-boil noodles, which leave you with — well, it’s in their name. The second one is a can. If you’re lucky enough to have canned black lentils like Westbrae Naturals brand (I’ve also seen microwavable pouches at Target), they can speed up this recipe significantly.

As Sharma, always on the lookout for home-cook-friendly methods, puts it in reference to canned beans: “If it makes cooking easier, use them. If you want to soak and cook your beans, do so. The only person who needs a say in this is you.”

