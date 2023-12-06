Lithuanian schools receive hundreds of bomb threats for the third month in a row

Lithuania is dealing with an ‘information attack’, following mass bomb threats against schools and other public buildings and organizations, according to the police department.

Dozens of schools and public institutions in Lithuania reported bomb threats on Wednesday morning, the third such incidents in the past few months.

Police department spokesman Ramunas Matonis said the threats were received “not only to schools, but also to various other institutions.”

The provisional number is several hundred, although the exact number remains unknown. Threatening messages were received overnight, indicating a specified time for the explosives to be detonated.

“Preliminary information shows that several hundred emails, mostly in Russian, were received by schools and gymnasiums,” the police department said.

This surge in bomb threats is being treated as an “information attack” by the National Crisis Management Centre.

Matonis urged institutions not to stop their operations until they have identified a suspicious object or other signs indicating a credible threat.

Third month of bomb threats

This unsettling pattern echoes a similar wave in mid-October when thousands of emails claiming the presence of explosives in schools, kindergartens and municipal offices flooded Lithuanian institutions.

Schools in the other Baltic states of Latvia and Estonia were also targeted and schools and many public institutions had to be evacuated.

Lithuania received further bomb threats in late November as schools were targeted again, with the threats coming via email in English.

“There is a possibility that someone wants to destabilize Lithuania,” Dr. Amy Verdun of Leiden University told Euronews.

He said, “It is possible that this action may have been taken by some group related to the Russian government.”

“The country has long been aware of the risks of Russian interference. The motivation for Lithuanians to remain close to the EU was significantly driven by a desire to maintain distance from Russia and remain protected.”

Also on Wednesday, the airports of Vilnius and Kaunas and the Kaunas hydroelectric power station received false bomb threats.

The State Security Department suspects that a coordinated effort organized by “hostile states” may be behind these incidents, underscoring the need for increased vigilance and security measures.

