‘Literally never knew what an e-stop was until this video’: Viewers defend gas station customer who was unable to stop the nozzle from pumping gas

A man shared his sad experience at a gas station when the lever on the gas nozzle did not stop pumping gas. This let users know that there is a backup plan for such an emergency.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Hunter West (@prayingforsnow). While he was pumping gas, he discovered a broken lever on the gas nozzle. “Look, it’s down and I tried to stop it,” he demonstrated, clicking the lever. Furthermore, the gas did not stop even after removing the nozzle from the tank; $63.16 and 18 gallons later, the gas pump kept going.

“I didn’t want to spend that much money on gas here. It’s too expensive,” he said.

No matter how many times West pushed the lever, gas continued to come out.

“Still pumping at full capacity. Please stop,” she pleaded. “I hope I don’t have to drag that thing all the way there.”

Suddenly, gas gushed out of the fuel tank and fell under the tyres. Panicked, he went to the gas station and pressed the emergency pump shut-off switch. After this, the entire gas station went dark, and he ran to his car, where the gas was eventually turned off. He ends up saying “Oh, sh*t” several times in the video.

Viewers divided over gas station emergency

The video received 5.4 million views, with many viewers criticizing West.

“As soon as you realize it won’t stop on your command, you should press the e-stop,” one viewer said.

Another commented, “There would have been only a two-minute gap between when you realized the possibility of overflow and when you reached the E-stop.”

On the other hand, some people defended him, not knowing what the e-stop button was.

“Literally never knew what an e-stop was until this video,” one user wrote.

“Everyone was complaining about the emergency e-stop on it and I was here relaxing and I didn’t know it even existed,” echoed a second.

What is the e-stop button at a gas station? In essence, it is a button to “stop the transfer of fuel to fuel dispensers in the event of a fuel leak or emergency,” according to the California Department of Industrial Relations.

how to stop it

Additionally, Big Island Energy recommends, “Once you start fueling, never leave the pump on. Gasoline spills are a serious hazard, and it’s never worth it to risk a spill by walking away from the fuel pump. When the pump is left unattended for any number of reasons including sensor failure, fuel leakage is highly likely to occur. Leave your phone in the car as getting distracted at the pump can be just as dangerous as walking away from it.’

