Litecoin whales deposit huge amounts into Binance, extending LTC's 3% decline?

On-chain data shows that Litecoin whales have made a large deposit into cryptocurrency exchange Binance, which could accelerate the coin’s decline.

Litecoin whale transferred 100,000 LTC to Binance today

According to data from cryptocurrency transaction tracker service whale alertRecently, a large transfer has been seen on the Litecoin network.

The transaction involved the movement of 100,000 LTC across the blockchain, which was worth more than US$7 million at the time of the transfer. Since the scale of the transfer is so large, a whaling entity was likely behind it.

In general, whale movements may be worth watching, as they may eventually cause market movements. However, how a move by such a huge holder will impact the property depends on the intentions behind it.

Here are some additional details regarding the latest Litecoin whale transfer that may indicate why the investor made this move:

It seems that only a negligible fee of 0.008 LTC ($0.56) is required for the transaction to be possible. Source: Whale Alert

As shown above, the whale transferred 100,000 LTC to a wallet linked to cryptocurrency exchange Binance in the move. The sending addresses were all unknown wallets not connected to any centralized platform.

Such wallets are usually the addresses of investors. Such transactions, where coins move from self-custodial wallets to exchanges, are called “exchange inflows”.

The latest exchange flows from the whale suggest that the investor wanted to use one of the platform’s services, which may also include selling. In such a situation, the transfer could be bad news for Litecoin.

Despite the market surge, LTC has fallen by 3% in the last 24 hours

While most of the cryptocurrency sectors have enjoyed gains during the last day, Litecoin has been the odd one out as it has recorded negative returns.

As the chart below shows, LTC has dropped from above the $73 level to the $68 mark during its latest decline.

The asset’s price seems to have gone through a lot of ups and downs over the past two days Source: LTCUSD on TradingView

However, Litecoin has recorded a slight recovery since its low as it is back above $70. However, despite this increase, the coin is still down about 3% in the last 24 hours.

Given the timing of the Binance inflow transactions made by the whales, it is possible that this move was ultimately for selling, as it coincided with this rebound in the cryptocurrency.

Whales could use this small bounce to exit the asset, potentially moving to greener pastures that the rest of the market appears to offer.

In terms of market cap, Litecoin has dropped to only 20th place on the top cryptocurrencies list, meaning there are currently nineteen larger digital assets than it. There is still some gap between LTC and 21st-ranked Uniswap (UNI), so the coin may not be in danger of slipping further, at least for now.

The market capitalization of the property currently appears to be $5.2 billion. Source: CoinMarketCap

Featured image by Thomas Lipke on Unsplash.com, chart from tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com