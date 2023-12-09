The price of the Litecoin cryptocurrency (USD: LTC) is in a strong bullish trend and is trading near the $78.50 resistance line. Buyers are eager to overcome obstacles and reach new heights. The LTC cryptocurrency gained more than 7.05% in the last month. Prices trading above key moving averages highlight bullishness.

Price action indicates that the LTC cryptocurrency has broken multiple highs and is demonstrating bull strength, which maintains buying momentum.

At the time of publishing, the Litecoin cryptocurrency was trading at $78.41 with an intraday loss of 0.11%, above the 200-day EMA and indicating bullish sentiment on the charts. At press time the intraday trading volume is 544.12 million and the market capitalization of the Litecoin cryptocurrency is $5.787 billion.

Source: CoinMarketCap

The oscillator indicates that the current price is overbought. Investors are optimistic about next week’s results. The price of the Litecoin cryptocurrency is up about 9.24% over the past week and about 7.05% over the past month.

However, in the longer term, the cryptocurrency performed well, rising by approximately 24.09% in the last three months and by approximately 0.71% in the last six months. The crypto has also performed well during the year – up 11.63% so far.

Technical analysis of Litecoin crypto price in 1-D time frame

Source: Litecoin.1D.USD by TradingView

The price of Litecoin (USD: LTC) increased steadily over the past three months (23.14%), and 7.05% in the past month. Currently, the LTC cryptocurrency is trading in the bullish zone and is trying to maintain this level even after the unexpected price surge.

If this level is maintained, Litecoin can reach the first and second targets of $80.00 and $85.00 respectively. However, if the price of LTC declines, it may reach the nearest support levels of $75.00 and $70.00. The Litecoin (USD: LTC) cryptocurrency is currently trading above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA).

However, as buying volume increases, the price may make higher highs and new highs to maintain the bullish momentum. Therefore, the Litecoin price is expected to rise and remain strong on the daily charts.

The current RSI value is 64.76 points. The 14 SMA is above the centerline at 55.56 points, highlighting the bullish nature of the Litecoin cryptocurrency. The MACD line is above the zero line at 1.57 and the signal line at 0.86.

A bearish crossover has been observed. The MACD indicator indicates weakness in the LTC crypto price momentum.

Summary

Litecoin is poised for growth due to strong bullish momentum and optimistic investor sentiments. If buying pressure persists, targets at $80.00 and $85.00 are within reach. However, a potential price decline could find support at $75.00 and $70.00. Technical indicators give mixed signals, with the RSI suggesting overbought conditions while the MACD suggests weakening momentum. Overall, the outlook for Litecoin remains positive, with the potential for significant gains in the near future.

technical level

Support Level: $75.00 and $70.00

Resistance Level: $80.00 and $85.00

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not provide any financial, investment or other advice. The author or anyone mentioned in this article is not responsible for any financial losses incurred from investing or trading. Please do your own research before making any financial decisions.

Adarsh ​​Singh is a true connoisseur of DeFi and blockchain technologies who left his job at a "Big 4" multinational finance firm to pursue crypto and NFT trading full-time. With an MBA from a reputed B-school, he has a strong background in finance. He dives deep into these innovative fields, uncovering their complexities. Uncovering hidden gems, be it coins, tokens or NFTs, is his expertise. NFTs generate keen interest for him, and his creative analysis of NFTs opens up fascinating stories. He strives to bring decentralized digital assets to the masses.

Source: www.thecoinrepublic.com