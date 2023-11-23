Listening to complex data isn’t boring

Graphs turn data into visual images that make the information easier to see and interpret. But another way to share data is to transform numbers into sound, for example by finding new patterns in the data, making it more accessible or more attractive. Researchers recently surveyed a group of volunteers who listened to weather data as sound, to find out how different interpretations of the data as sound changed people’s listening experience.

Transforming complex data into engaging sounds can provide new insights, make data more accessible or more , [+] interesting. getty

Data sonification is the process of converting data into sound patterns. There are different ways to do this. It can be as simple as a series of beeps and clicks, or as elaborate as a fully orchestrated symphony. But what kind of sound would be most appealing to hear? To find out, researchers in Finland and the US explored how people responded to different methods of data sonification.

Any data can be sonicated, but for this study they used data from Finnish weather records. The data was transformed into three sets of sounds: one where the data was represented as a melody, one where it was transformed into chords and the last one as a rhythm. Within each set, phonological data were presented as just a plain sound, as a sound with additional timing, or as a more complex sound with additional color and rhythm. So in total, there were nine possible sounds to hear.

Volunteers were given some of these sounds in random order and asked to rate some statements about it, such as “I was engrossed in my listening task” and “The content of the sounds provoked my curiosity”.

After analyzing all the data, the researchers found some small differences in the way people felt about different sounds. For example, when data was presented as a rhythm, people focused more when listening to simple sounds than to more complex sounds. But if they were listening to data that was translated into melodies, they found the sound more enjoyable if it contained complex tones.

Why does it matter how people understand data sounds? Jonathan Middleton, professor of music theory and composition at Eastern Washington University and lead researcher of the study, told Tampere, “In a digital world where data gathering and interpretation has become embedded in our daily lives, the researchers proposed new approaches to the experience of interpretation. We do.” University (where he is a visiting researcher). He added, “Since musical sounds can be highly engaging, this research provides new opportunities to understand and interpret data as well as through our auditory senses.”

There are many reasons why one might convert data into sound. Some people may use data sonification as a creative way to draw attention to data. For example, Jamie Pereira turned climate data into a symphony. Another objective of data sonification is to discover new information in the data. Astronomers are able to detect anomalies in sonified telescope data that would be hidden in visible images. And finally, sonification may be a way to make research data more accessible to those who are not able to derive information from its visual representation. There is a project called Accessible Oceans that turns ocean data into sound for that purpose.

Since there are different reasons for using sonified data, it’s good to know how these sounds affect the listener’s experience. For example, if sound is used to describe listening patterns, a type of sound might make sense that keeps people’s attention. But if it’s meant as art or outreach, an aesthetically pleasing type of music may work better.

Of course, graphs aren’t going anywhere, and remain a good way to get a quick overview of data patterns at a glance. But by converting data into sound it can be shared with more people in new ways. And understanding what makes that sound attractive will be useful to those who have data to share.