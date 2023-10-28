Listen to the audio of the plane’s flight as the off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot tries to shut down the engine

Air traffic audio and flight data reveal that Joseph D. Emerson, an off-duty pilot in the cockpit of Horizon Air Flight 2059, attempted to shut down the plane’s engines while in flight over Oregon after authorities say It helps to paint a comprehensive picture of what happened. sunday.

Pilots Alan Koziol and Emil Reimer said they were making small talk with Emerson as they flew the plane from Everett, Washington, to San Francisco. Court records show that in northwest Oregon, Emerson suddenly threw his headset into the cockpit and said, “I’m not okay.”

According to court records, Emerson then reached up and grabbed the red emergency fire handle marked “EXTG” to shut off the fuel supply to the plane’s engines.

Koziol grabbed Emerson’s wrist and wrestled him for about 30 seconds. Meanwhile, Reimer declared an emergency during the flight, turned off the autopilot and diverted the plane toward Portland, according to court records.

According to publicly available audio reviewed by The Oregonian/OregonLive, it is unclear what was communicated during and immediately after the incident. But that flight audio captures a pilot explaining the situation at 6:11 p.m., about six minutes after the plane turned back toward Portland.

“We have found the individual who tried to shut off the engines from the cockpit and he does not appear to be causing any problems right now in the back. I think he’s under control,” said one pilot. “Also, yes, we want law enforcement to be there as soon as we land and park.”

According to an amended federal affidavit, it appears the transmission occurred after Emerson left the cockpit and walked toward the back of the plane.

According to the affidavit, Emerson told a flight attendant in the back of the plane, “I want you to catch me before I do something wrong, it’s going to be bad.” After this the flight attendant applied flex cuffs on him.

According to the affidavit, as the plane was landing in Portland, Emerson turned toward an emergency-exit door and tried to grab the handle. A flight attendant stopped him by placing her hands on him, then kept talking to him to distract him from trying to reach the exit handle. The attendant secured him with a seat harness, the affidavit said.

The plane landed at 6:26 pm on Sunday evening. Port of Portland police boarded the plane and arrested Emerson. He later told investigators that he thought he was dreaming and wanted to wake up, and that he thought he was having a “nervous breakdown,” according to court records.

Emerson said he had not slept for 40 hours and had eaten psychedelic mushrooms for the first time two days before the flight. Police wrote that court records show he did not appear to be intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

Emerson was charged Tuesday afternoon in Multnomah County Circuit Court with 83 counts of attempted murder and reckless endangerment in the case. He has also been charged in federal court with interfering with flight crew members and attendants.

Emerson’s wife said in federal court Thursday that her husband would have “never knowingly” tried to harm himself or others on the plane.

– Catalina Gaitan, [email protected], and Mark Friesen, [email protected]

