Listen live: The Supreme Court is hearing a case on whether the SEC, other federal agencies can make rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is hearing arguments challenging the Securities and Exchange Commission’s ability to fight fraud, part of a broader attack on regulatory agencies led by conservatives and business interests.

The case before the justices on Wednesday involves the Biden administration’s appeal of a lower court ruling that the SEC banned hedge fund manager George R. The harsh financial penalties imposed on Jerksey were rejected.

The high court’s decision could have far-reaching effects on the SEC and other regulatory agencies, and is one of several cases this term that could constrain federal regulators. The court’s conservative majority has already restrained them, including in a ruling last May limiting their ability to police water pollution in wetlands.

Last year, a divided panel of the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Jarkesy and his Patriot28 investment advisory group on three separate issues.

It found that the SEC’s case against him, which resulted in a $300,000 civil penalty and repayment of $680,000 of allegedly ill-gotten gains, should have been heard in federal court rather than by one of the SEC’s administrative law judges .

The panel also said that Congress unconstitutionally gave the SEC “unfettered authority” to decide whether a case should be heard in court or handled within an executive branch agency. And it said laws protecting the commission’s administrative law judges from being fired by the president are unconstitutional.

Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod wrote the appellate opinion, which was also joined by Judge Andrew Oldham. Elrod was appointed by former President George W. Bush and Oldham by former President Donald Trump.

Judge Eugene Davis, former President Ronald Reagan’s nominee, dissented.

Jarkesy’s lawyers noted that the SEC wins almost all cases brought before administrative law judges, but only 60% of the cases are heard in federal court.

The Justice Department wrote in court papers that the SEC was awarded more than $4 billion in civil penalties in the 2022 government spending year.

The Justice Department said a decision upholding the 5th Circuit’s ruling could spread much more widely, raising questions about the authority of administrative law judges at many federal agencies.

A decision in SEC v. Jerksey, 22-859, is expected by early summer.

