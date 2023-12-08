Liquidation Dilemma: Litecoin wallets are being depleted rapidly – ​​what's next for LTC prices?

Litecoin (LTC) suffered a major decline after a week of steady gains, which could create potential difficulties going forward. According to recent data, a large number of wallets have sold their Bitcoin holdings.

At the time of writing, LTC is trading at $74.60, which is 1.1% lower than its highest price over the past day. This decline has also affected the market capitalization of LTC.

Litecoin’s market cap has fallen 55% compared to Bitcoin in just five months, LTC’s price chart presents a bleak picture. This sharp fall in value is a sign of waning investor confidence as they choose to sell more and more of their holdings.

Litecoin declines: Small investors fleeing, raising long-term viability concerns

Santiment claims that 199,000 wallets that held Litecoin about 10 days ago are no longer in possession of the cryptocurrency. This pattern may explain why the coin has performed comparatively poorly over the past week and year, compared to the other major cryptocurrencies discussed earlier.

✓ Around 199K wallets held $LTC 10 days ago, won’t hold any coins anymore. This is the biggest decline in the wallet since October 2022. $LTCVs market value of $BTC There has been a decline of -55% in 5 months, but #FUD And falling small wallets can change the situation. pic.twitter.com/SuhqULLfFm – Santiment (@santimentfeed) 7 December 2023

According to Santiment, interestingly, the majority of wallet collapses came from the accounts of small-scale holders, a stark contrast to the tenacity displayed by sharks and whales in the cryptocurrency space.

It appears that small investors – who are often the most sensitive to market fluctuations – are the main group selling their stakes, perhaps because they are concerned about the long-term stability and liquidity of investments.

The significant departure of approximately 199,000 wallets that previously contained LTC is a notable event that should not be ignored. The significant decline in selling activity reflects a more widespread sense of apprehension, uncertainty and doubt that has negatively impacted the asset.

LTC market cap currently stands at $5.499 billion on daily chart: Tradingview.com

According to the latest data, 2.13% of all Litecoin wallets have sold their LTC since the end of November. On the Litecoin network, at least 9.11 million addresses now have zero coins.

As some of the top cryptocurrencies have experienced incredible price increases – up by over 100% so far this year – Litecoin has remained relatively stable, showing an increase of less than 4% so far.

The price of LTC has been continuously fluctuating between $70 and $75 for almost two weeks. In the second half of the month, there was a narrow trading range between $68 and $72.

LTC Flexibility: Navigating Liquidation in Leveraged Trading

Once a trader loses all or part of his initial margin, the exchange uses a process known as liquidation to forcefully liquidate his leveraged position. This occurs when a trader does not have enough money to maintain an open position in a leveraged position, or cannot meet the margin requirements for the position.

Source: Bitpay

LTC maintained high trading volume even as its price moved sideways. Additionally, it had a high MVRV ratio, which is often a sign of good health.

However, even with the decline, its Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained above the neutral range of 50. By doing so, the coin may be able to satisfy investors and continue its rally.

Meanwhile, BitPay, the world’s largest crypto payment processor, now accepts LTC as its preferred coin. beyond bitcoin [BTC] and ethereum [ETH]It has demonstrated its supremacy in practical applications, with cryptocurrencies accounting for 34% of BitPay’s payment volume.

