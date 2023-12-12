GOTHENBURG, Sweden, December 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, December 12, 2023, Liquid Wind, Kanteline Voima and Peipson Tullivoima announced the signing of a cooperation agreement to prepare a feasibility study for an electrofuel facility producing e-methane in Haapavesi, Finland. The signed letter of intent marks the starting point of close cooperation to develop clean energy solutions at Haapavesi, which is a major step towards accelerating the production capacity of eFuel in Finland. The parties are jointly responsible for the overall project development work.

The facility is planned to be built adjacent to Nordfuel’s planned biorefinery site and will be powered by renewable energy from a new onshore wind park that will be built and operated by Peipson Tulivoima, and Nordfuel’s biorefinery project to be developed in parallel. Kanteline Voima owns Nordfuel, and Peipson is part of the Tulivoima Puhuri Group.

Claes FredriksenCEO and Founder of Liquid Wind says:

“We are excited to announce the development of our first project in Finland together with Nordfuel and Puhuri. Liquid Wind is focused on leading the development and production of green electrofuels. The electrofuel produced at Haapavesi will be used to decarbonize hard-to-abate Industries such as shipping; with the facility in Finland, we are one step closer to seeing a world without dependence on fossil fuels.”

matti asikainenNordfuel CEO says:

“We are pleased to cooperate with Liquid Wind, one of the most important actors in the field of electrofuels. Circular economy and zero-waste principles are at the core of Nordfuel’s business idea. Liquid Wind’s technology allows us to reduce the use of carbon dioxide come out of the biorefinery process in the most effective manner possible. The industrial infrastructure at Haapavesi provides an excellent foundation for the planned electrofuel facility.”

Tuomas YlimoulaCEO of Puhuri, comments:

“As a Haapavesi based company we are proud to announce the development work to which we are committed together with Liquid Wind and Nordfuel. Haapavesi has a huge green energy consortium under development. This kind of development is needed to be used properly.”

