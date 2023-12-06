Liquid AI, a new MIT spinoff, wants to create an entirely new type of AI TechCrunch

An MIT spinoff co-founded by robotics veteran Daniela Russ aims to build general-purpose AI systems powered by a relatively new type of AI models called liquid neural networks.

The spinoff, aptly named Liquid AI, came out of stealth this morning and announced that it has raised $37.5 million from VCs and organizations including OSS Capital, PegsGroup, WordPress parent company Automattic, Samsung Next, Bold Capital, Has raised – which is enough for a two-stage seed round. Partners and ISAI Cap Venture as well as angel investors GitHub co-founder Tom Preston Werner, Shopify co-founder Tobias Lütke and Red Hat co-founder Bob Young.

The tranche values ​​Liquid AI at $303 million post-money.

The founding Liquid AI team includes Ramin Hassani (CEO), Mathias Lechner (CTO) and Alexander Amini (Chief Scientific Officer). Hassani was the lead AI scientist at Vanguard before joining MIT as a postdoctoral associate and research associate, respectively, while Lechner and Amini are longtime MIT researchers who, along with Hassani and Ras, have contributed to the invention of fluid neural networks .

You might be wondering what are Liquid Neural Networks? My colleague Brian Heater has written extensively about them, and I strongly encourage you to read his recent interview with Russ on this topic. But I will try my best to cover the main points.

A research paper titled “Liquid Time-Constant Networks” published in late 2020 by Hassani, Ras, Lechner, Amini, and others put liquid neural networks on the map after several years of fits and starts; Liquid neural networks as a concept have been in existence since 2018.

“The idea was originally invented in the laboratory of Professor Radu Grosu at the Vienna University of Technology, Austria, where I did my Ph.D. Completed. And Matthias Lechner earned his master’s degree,” Hassani told TechCrunch in an email interview. “The work was then refined and broadened in Russ’s laboratory at MIT CSAIL, where Amini and Russ joined Matthias and me.”

Fluid neural networks consist of “neurons” that are governed by equations that predict the behavior of each individual neuron over time, like most other modern model architectures. The “fluid” in the term “fluid neural network” refers to the flexibility of the bit architecture; Inspired by the “brains” of roundworms, liquid neural networks are not only much smaller than traditional AI models, but they require much less compute power to run.

I think it’s helpful to compare Liquid Neural Networks to a typical generative AI model.

GPT-3 is the predecessor to OpenAI’s text-generating, image-analyzing model GPT-4, consisting of approximately 175 billion parameters and ~50,000 neurons – “parameters” are the parts of the model learned from training data that are essentially skills. Let’s define. Model on a problem (generating text in the case of GPT-3). In contrast, a fluid neural network trained for a task such as navigating a drone through an outdoor environment may have fewer than 20,000 parameters and fewer than 20 neurons.

Generally speaking, fewer parameters and neurons translate to less computation required to train and run the model, an attractive prospect at a time when AI compute capacity is at a premium. To give a concrete example, a fluid neural network designed to drive a car autonomously could theoretically run on a Raspberry Pi.

The small size and straightforward architecture of liquid neural networks has the added advantage of interpretability. This makes intuitive sense – figuring out the function of each neuron inside a fluid neural network is a more manageable task than figuring out the function of 50,000 or more neurons in GPT-3 (although there have been quite a few successful attempts to do so. went) ).

Now, few-parameter models capable of autonomous driving, text generation, and more already exist. But low overhead isn’t the only thing liquid neural networks have going for them.

The other attractive – and arguably more unique – feature of liquid neural networks is their ability to optimize their parameters for “success” over time. As networks consider sequences of data as opposed to individual slices or snapshots, most models process and dynamically adjust the exchange of signals between their neurons. These properties allow fluid neural networks to deal with changes in their surroundings and circumstances, even if they have not been trained to anticipate these changes, such as changing weather conditions in the context of self-driving.

In tests, fluid neural networks have outperformed other state-of-the-art algorithms in predicting future values ​​in data sets spanning from atmospheric chemistry to car traffic. But more impressive – at least to this writer – is what they have achieved in autonomous navigation.

Earlier this year, Ruse and the rest of the Liquid AI team trained a liquid neural network on data collected by a professional human drone pilot. They then deployed the algorithm on a fleet of quadrotors, which underwent long-range, target-tracking and other testing in a variety of outdoor environments, including forests and dense city neighborhoods.

According to the team, the liquid neural network outperformed other models trained for navigation – managing to make decisions that guided the drone to the target in previously unknown locations, even in the presence of noise and other challenges. Furthermore, the liquid neural network was the only model that could reliably generalize without any fine-tuning to scenarios it had not seen.

Drone search and rescue, wildlife monitoring and delivery are among the more obvious applications of fluid neural networks. But Russ and the rest of the Liquid AI team claim the architecture is suitable for analyzing any phenomenon that fluctuates over time, including electric power grids, medical readouts, financial transactions, and severe weather patterns. As long as a dataset containing sequential data such as video exists, fluid neural networks can train on it.

So what does Liquid AI actually do Startup Is there anything hope to achieve with this powerful new architecture? Plain and simple, commercialization.

,[We compete] Along with the foundation model companies that built GPT, Hassani said – not naming names, but pointing to OpenAI and its many competitors in the generative AI space (like Anthropic, Stability AI, Kohre, AI 21 Labs, etc.) are doing. ,[The seed funding] “This will allow us to create new best-in-class liquid foundation models beyond GPT.”

According to an estimate, work on Liquid Neural Network Architecture will also continue. Also in 2022, Russ’s laboratory devised a way to extend fluid neural networks far beyond the computationally practical level; If luck favors you, other successes may also be lurking on the horizon.

In addition to designing and training new models, Liquid AI plans to provide on-premises and private AI infrastructure to customers and a platform that helps these customers build AI for any use case they need. This will enable users to create their own models – subject to Liquid AI’s terms and conditions. Duration.

“Accountability and security of large AI models is of paramount importance,” Hassani said. “Liquid AI provides more capital efficient, reliable, explainable, and capable machine learning models for both domain-specific and generative AI applications.”

Liquid AI, which has a presence in Boston as well as Palo Alto, has a team of 12 people. Hassani hopes that number will increase to 20 by the beginning of next year.

Source: techcrunch.com