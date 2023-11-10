Lionsgate narrows quarterly loss on higher revenue

Lionsgate, led by CEO John Feltheimer, released its second-quarter financial report amid continued strategic talks over where the media giant could sell or spinoff its premium cable and streaming platforms or its studio business.

Hollywood Studios’ total revenue reached $1.01 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of revenue of $990 million. Lionsgate also narrowed its net loss to $887.9 million, compared with a net loss of $1.8 billion a year earlier, due to the impact of non-cash goodwill and intangible asset writedowns and restructuring charges in the Media Networks division. This included one-time allegations related to Starz leaving Latin America and the UK as the streaming platform looks to focus on Canada and India beyond the core US market.

On a market analyst call, Feltheimer welcomed the tentative deal between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP. He said, “I want to start by saying that we are very pleased that the strikes are over, with a fair and equitable resolution for all parties, and that we can all get back to work creating great content for our global audience. Can.” His prepared comments.

Later, during questions from analysts, Feltheimer said he expected a changed financing landscape for Hollywood film and TV content due to the US actors’ strike: “There will be some costs associated with it. And that’s okay. Maybe we have to work a little harder to take some of the costs out of the business… We just have to continue to be really thoughtful about the business, be smart about how we pay for things. They came up with something fair for all participants, so we just have to figure out how to pay for it.

During the second quarter, Lionsgate’s global streaming subscriber base for Starz grew by 480,000 new subscribers to nearly 26.8 million in the three months to the end of September. This compares with 26.3 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Lionsgate reported an adjusted loss of $3.79 per share. Revenue at the studio’s media networks business, which includes Starz, rose to $416.5 million from $396.1 million a year earlier.

Lionsgate is exploring its options for Starz, including potentially spinning off the pay TV and streaming business and its studio operations. The goal appears to be to create two standalone companies so investors can evaluate Starz and the studio assets separately.

“On the strategic front, we are actively taking steps toward unleashing the value of our two distinct businesses and look forward to updating you by the next call,” Feltheimer told analysts about progress on the planned Lionsgate spinout. We do.” On the programming side, Starz has greenlit spartacus, House of Ashur, Re-imagining of the original 2010 series spartacus Creator, writer and executive producer Stephen S. DeKnight, who will serve as showrunner, and Nick Tarabay will also return to reprise his role as Ashur.

On the studio side, during the second quarter, motion picture segment revenues rose to $396 million, up from $224 million a year earlier, partly driven by. John Wick: Chapter Four home Entertainment. Lionsgate is ready to watch hunger games:song of songbirds and snakes Will be released in theaters worldwide on November 17.

Joe Drake, president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, predicted box office success for it according to analysts. hunger games The sequel followed a spectacular world premiere screening in London UK. “Tracking looks really strong right now. There is a new, young female audience that is showing the same genuine enthusiasm as the men,” he explains.

Elsewhere, TV production segment revenue fell 9 percent to $394 million, compared with $431 million in the same period last year, due to the strike’s impact on episodic delivery. Library film and TV titles earned $870 million, up 17 percent year-over-year.

Lionsgate recently acquired certain assets of Entertainment One from Hasbro for $500 million, a transaction that will close later this year. Hollywood studio is set to acquire an even larger unspecified majority stake in 3 Arts Entertainment.

Feltheimer said of 3 Arts on the analyst call, “We are in final discussions to expand our partnership with our industry leading talent management and production company, providing financial stability and growth for our television business segment. Acts as a source.”

“We had a strong fiscal quarter with another strong library performance and segment profit growth across our film, television and Starz businesses,” Feltheimer said in a statement Thursday. Even as the negative impact of the Hollywood actors’ strike now settles, Lionsgate reaffirmed its guidance for full year 2024.

On the analyst call, Feltheimer pegged the negative financial impact of the strike at about $30 million, which is “slightly lower than our original estimate.”

“We are moving toward the closing of an eOne acquisition that we believe will strengthen our studio business on a standalone basis. At Starz, the restructuring, restructuring and overhead reductions reflect our focus on building the service as a profitable and successful standalone company,” Feltheimer said.

