Unique: in the world of hill Reboot, there may still be only one…and it’s a good one in that case.

For the first time, Lionsgate will begin sales at AFM on its long-running fantasy reboot, starring Henry Cavill as the famous Scottish swordsman and john wick Filmmaker Chad Stahelski is set to direct.

We’ve heard it’ll be a big budget proposition, north of $100M. Stahelski himself previously spoke of it being similar to the swords of John Wick. The team is eyeing a 2024 debut.

This will be welcome news for AFM buyers whose pool of pre-sale projects has been reduced due to the current strike.

The new film will be based on the original 1986 film, which starred Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery and Clancy Brown as immortal beings who hunt each other down and gather more power. The time-jumping film – with its “There can only be one” tagline – spawned four sequels and three TV series, including the popular USA series starring Adrian Paul.

The reboot is being produced by Joshua Davis. fast and furious Producers Neal H. Moritz, Stahelski (through his 87Eleven Entertainment production company) and Lewis Rosner.

The current draft of the screenplay is by Mike Finch. The late Peter S. Davis, creator of the original hill, began development of the new film. Summit first acquired the remake rights to the original in 2008.

East Superman And Magician Actor Cavill remains in great demand. Movies posted include movies of Matthew Vaughn Argyll and two Guy Ritchie projects, including a World War II picture Ministry of Rude War,

Stahelski directed all four John Wick films, which have been a gold mine for Lionsgate, taking in over $1BN. He talked about the new one earlier hill As the first in a trilogy but we don’t have if that’s still the case.

Cavill and Stahelski were attached and reported before the strike.

arrival of hill The reboot is a major blow to the AFM, whose business has been disrupted by the SAG-AFTRA strike. This and Kevin Costner’s horizon The movies, which we told you would be on sale this week too, are two of the biggest budget prospects ever to hit the market. Many packages have not come together or are not being officially announced due to strike restrictions or concerns over optics. Frankly, given the limitations resulting from the strike, I’m surprised by the number of new or remade projects on sale (many being shot in Europe). There are still a handful of pre-sale packages available to buyers, even though this market may see more action on completed and nearly completed films.

Source: deadline.com