Lionsgate, IBM pull ads from X after Elon Musk's anti-Semitic remarks

Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery have joined the growing list of blue-chip advertisers that are pulling ads and promotions from social-media outlet X in the wake of anti-Semitic remarks recently posted by venue owner Elon Musk.

A spokesperson for Lionsgate said Friday that the entertainment company “has suspended advertising on X due to Elon Musk’s recent anti-Semitic tweets.” The move comes as Lionsgate is marketing the release of “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” the latest film in its “Hunger Games” franchise. IBM said earlier Friday that it had “immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this completely unacceptable situation.” Disney is understood to have followed suit on Friday. A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Discovery said Friday that the company has “paused” its presence on X, although it was already considered minimal.

Musk indicated on Twitter on Wednesday that he endorsed a statement posted by another user that said the “Western Jewish population” is having a “disturbing realization that the hordes of minorities who have come to their country “Supports Flood, doesn’t really like them very much.” Musk reposted the comment and said, “You said the real truth.”

Axios reported Friday that Apple, one of the industry’s most influential marketers, has also pulled its advertising from Axios.

The latest round of exits from Madison Avenue comes as the White House and the European Commission also took a tough stance against Ax on Friday. “We have seen a worrying increase in disinformation and hate speech on a number of social media platforms in recent weeks, and X is certainly quite effective,” the commission said in a statement. A White House statement Friday said “We condemn in the strongest terms this despicable propaganda of anti-Semitism and racist hatred, which runs counter to our core values ​​as Americans.”

The uproar over Musk’s comments comes despite Thursday’s post ex ceo Linda Yaccarino said the social-media company has been “extremely clear about our efforts to combat anti-Semitism and discrimination,” adding: “There is no place for this anywhere in the world – it is ugly and wrong. full stop.”

more to come….

Source: variety.com