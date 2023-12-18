As we bid goodbye to another year, let’s take a stroll down memory lane, revisiting some of the most iconic and memorable celebrity fashion looks of 2023.

2023 was a very important year for fashion.

From Harry Styles’ gender-blurring chic to the hot pink revival fueled by Barbiemania, celebrities and influencers alike have pushed the boundaries of creativity, self-expression and, sometimes, sheer audacity!

Here’s a collection of some of the most memorable looks of the year.

Hi barbie!

In 2023, pink was basically the unofficial color of the year, thanks to Greta Gerwig’s mega-hit barbie Movies.

During the worldwide press tour, margot robbieThe film’s lead stars debuted one amazing look after another, all playfully nodding to Barbie doll past.

For the film’s London premiere, Robbie channeled the Enchanted Evening Barbie, a doll first released in 1960 and reintroduced in 1995.

Wearing a Vivienne Westwood Couture dress in blush-pink satin with a tulle train and fuzzy white stole, Robbie wore ivory opera gloves and a crystal rosette at the waist.

styles are bringing style

Not satisfied with receiving only two Grammy Awards, Harry Styles Decided to turn the Los Angeles red carpet into your own personal runway.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer started the evening in a technicolor Swarovski-covered jumpsuit by Agonlab and wore nothing underneath.

The jumpsuit, with its deep scoop neckline, was dramatically low, completely exposing her chest, and putting her many tattoos on display.

Love the look or hate it, you have to admire the confidence!

Shania Twain’s Cruella Chic

Like Styles, Shania Twain also made a dazzling Cruella De Vil-esque appearance on the 2023 Grammys red carpet.

The five-time Grammy-winning country music sensation wore a sleek black and white speckled Harris Reed suit with a bold top hat and new vibrant red hair.

Along with the red flaming wig, Twain wore diamond earrings and a coordinating Messika necklace.

Zendaya closed out Paris Fashion Week

No one was prepared for Zendaya at Paris Fashion Week.

dune The actress made a stunning appearance at the glamorous Louis Vuitton runway presentation in the City of Lights wearing a daring white dress with double zippers.

The low-cut dress had a top zipper pulled up to her midsection, while the bottom detail was open, revealing her mid-thigh.

Zendaya, who was appointed as a Louis Vuitton ambassador earlier this year, completed the ensemble with white heels and accessories from Bulgari.

Sam Smith’s bizarre inflatable fashion

Sam Smith caused quite a stir at the BRIT Awards when he showed up in this distinctive inflatable costume.

The outfit – a personalized all-black latex suit by London-based fashion brand Harry’s, featured sharply raised shoulders and externally flared thighs, both of which were puffed out.

Smith added more extravagance to the look with shiny gloves and black heels.

impure The singer’s look drew fans, but also prompted some people to make jokes about UFOs and Billy Connolly’s “incontinence pants” on social media.

Florence Pugh is doing what Florence Pugh does

As always, Florence Pugh wowed the audience with her look at the star-studded Business of Fashion 500 ceremony during Paris Fashion Week.

27 year old oppenheimer The star wore an exquisite sheer black Valentino gown, which featured a flowing train and a cape cascading from its halterneck silhouette.

The front of the gown featured a daring black bikini top style, which was accentuated by a bow tied beautifully on the actress’ torso.

10 points for Ms. Pugh!

Chalamet’s Wonka Wardrobe Wow!

timothy chalametWonka press tour wardrobe creates a lot of buzz

For the film’s London premiere, the 27-year-old actor ditched the shirt and wore a magenta-coloured suit made of dark velvet fabric.

Taken from Tom Ford’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, the suit featured a distinctive single stripe running along each pant leg and accenting the lapel edges.

Completing the outfit, Chalamet completed it with chocolate-brown Chelsea boots and a Cartier necklace in candy-inspired shades of blue and pink.

mane incident

Chalamet’s rumored girlfriend Kylie Jenner is also not one to shy away from an attention-grabbing outfit.

She caused a stir after appearing during the Schiaparelli Couture catwalk show in Paris in a dress adorned with an incredibly realistic, life-size lion head on her right shoulder.

Jenner’s black dress came straight from the Schiaparelli collection, as part of its “Inferno Couture” series, where the prevalent theme of faux taxidermy was evident.

In a press release, Schiaparelli made a clear statement about these costumes: “No animals were harmed in the making of this look.”

Stewart’s timeless swimsuit cover

This year, entrepreneur and author Martha Stewart made history by becoming the oldest Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model, a milestone the 82-year-old said is “kind of historic.”

Stewart was chosen as one of four cover models to grace the annual Swimsuit Issue alongside Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader.

Oh, to look so good at 82…

Shorts, Stache, Sass and Style

Shorts are a rare sight on the red carpet, but Pedro Pascal, the last of us The actor and “Father of the Internet” created a stir by breaking tradition at the Met Gala in New York this year.

Pascal walked up the stairs in a black and red Valentino look, which consisted of a large red coat with a matching red shirt, a black tie, black shoes and very short black shorts.

Pedro Pascal proves once again that this is his world and we are just living in it.

Cat by name and cat by nature

Wearing cat ears and facial prostheses, doja catthis year’s outfit met gala The tribute paid not to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, but to his famous cat companion Choupette.

As well as cat ears, she wore a hooded white Oscar de la Renta gown adorned with silver sequins, a backless design and a mermaid silhouette that transitioned beautifully into a white feathered train.

flower Power

One of the second hottest artists globally in 2023, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny delivered a stunning look at this year’s Met Gala wearing an all-white ensemble.

The look included an extraordinary eight-metre-long (26-foot) flower train and a white backless suit designed by Simon Porte Jacquemus.

The megastar has a long-standing relationship with Jacquemus, who made headlines for its spring campaign last year.

Dua Lipa is channeling her inner mermaid

Dua Lipa glows from head to toe at Los Angeles premiere Barbie.

Lipa, who played a small role as Mermaid Barbie in the live-action film as well as starring on the soundtrack to the hit “Dance the Night,” stunned in a practically see-through Bottega Veneta fishnet dress adorned with crystals.

What a sight!

tossing up the glam

Who would have thought that you could challenge motherhood so hard?

In 2023, Umbrella Singer and business guru Rihanna Blessed her fans with even more high fashion maternity photos.

For the May issue of Vogue, where she collaborated with the famous Annie Leibovitz, she wore a bright red lace bodysuit with Alaia arm-length gloves, Chopard earrings, and of course, displayed her baby bump in all its glory. Did.

Rihanna shared her front cover on Instagram, writing, “Our little fashion fort on the cover of Vogue!! 👼🏽,” while playfully acknowledging her “plus one.”

