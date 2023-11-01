LinkedIn’s new AI chatbot wants to help you get a job

A man is seen using the LinkedIn app on a mobile device and a laptop computer in this Oct. 17, 2023 illustration photo.

Jaap Arians | Nurfoto | getty images

LinkedIn on Wednesday introduced an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot billed as a “job seeker coach,” and unveiled other generative AI tools for premium members.

The rollout was linked to an announcement from LinkedIn that it surpassed 1 billion members on its platform. For months, the Microsoft-owned company has been focusing its attention on tools like automated recruitment messages, job descriptions and AI-powered profile writing suggestions.

The new AI chatbot, partly aimed at helping users figure out whether a job application is worth their time, is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 and started rolling out to some premium users on Wednesday . Microsoft has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI.

According to Aaron Berger, LinkedIn’s vice president of product engineering, LinkedIn’s engineering team had to devote heavy resources to the platform to reduce latency.

“We had to create a lot of things on our end to work around it and make it a quicker experience,” Berger told CNBC in an interview. “When you’re having these conversational experiences, sometimes it’s almost like discovery – you expect it to happen instantly. And so we have to develop real platform capabilities to make that possible.”

LinkedIn is trying to accelerate revenue growth again after eight consecutive quarters of slow expansion. Two weeks ago the company had announced cuts of about 700 jobs, most of which were from the engineering unit.

Users of the new chatbot can launch it from a job posting by selecting one of a few questions, such as “Am I a good fit for this job?” and “How can I put myself in the best position for this job?” The former will prompt the tool to analyze the user’s LinkedIn profile and experience, with an answer like, “Your profile shows that you have extensive experience in marketing and event planning, which is relevant to this role.”

The chatbot will also point out potential shortcomings in the user’s experience that could put them at a disadvantage in the job application process.

Gyanada Sachdeva, LinkedIn’s vice president of product management, told CNBC, “For as big a stake as it is here, the quality of the responses has to be really good, so we don’t take that lightly at all.”

The user can also follow up by asking who works at the company, which will prompt the chatbot to send them some employee profiles – potentially second- or third-degree connections – to which the user can message about the opportunity. . The message itself can also be crafted using generative AI.

In the past, many uses of AI in recruitment or job applications have faced criticism for bias against marginalized communities. One example was Amazon’s use of a recruiting engine that reportedly down-voted resumes that included the word “women” or mentioned women’s colleges. A separate study by Harvard Business Review highlighted bias against black candidates in an analysis of respondents’ job board recommendations.

“We’ve invested a lot in making sure it meets our responsible AI standards,” Berger said. “You combine that with our own AI models for matching jobs, which we’ve been doing for a long time, you get this super-personalized, equity-minded experience for our job seekers.”

, CNBC’s Jordan Novet contributed reporting

Watch: Tech layoffs return after LinkedIn, Qualcomm announce job cuts

Source: www.cnbc.com