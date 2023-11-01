LinkedIn unveils a new, AI-powered premium experience



LinkedIn has added a series of generative AI tools this year that have helped improve the job-search experience for candidates and employers. These refinements result in the latest development today – a brand new premium experience.

The company has announced that it will introduce a new experience to a select group of LinkedIn customers, including personalization and interaction features.

In the announcement, LinkedIn shared a glimpse of both AI-powered features: a new job seeker coach, and a new AI feed summary experience.

Job seeker coaches help users find their dream job with insights, such as whether the job is a good fit, how to position yourself for the role, how to prepare for interviews, and more.

LinkedIn is also introducing an AI-powered summary experience that analyzes posts from a user’s feed, including articles and comments, and presents key information in one click.

Its purpose is to prevent users from consuming too much long content, such as reading long articles or watching a lot of videos. It is hoped that this tool will bring together key information that users can use to develop their careers.

The Summarization experience also leverages Microsoft Bing to provide users with timely and comprehensive information about what is currently happening in the world. If users have questions about topics, they can ask LinkedIn and will be provided with resources from the platform and the web.

These new AI-enabled tools build on existing premium-exclusive features on LinkedIn, including AI-powered profile writing assistance, Top Choice Job Signals, and more.

The new features will begin rolling out to LinkedIn customers at no additional cost. If you want to try out the features yourself, you can join a one-month LinkedIn Premium free trial or sign up for a LinkedIn Premium Career Account for $39.99 per month.

