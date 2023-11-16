LinkedIn made easy: 5 chatgpt hints for making powerful connections

LinkedIn made easy: 5 ChatGPT prompts for making powerful connections

LinkedIn has 875 million users and 310 million of them are active every month. By 2025, the platform is estimated to have one billion people signed up. It’s very likely that your dream clients use LinkedIn, so it makes sense to use it to find them. But logging in and seeing a busy newsfeed and hundreds of notifications may leave you wondering where to start.

What steps should you take to prepare for success and be ready to win? ChatGPT can help you with these five powerful prompts. Copy, paste, and edit the square brackets in ChatGPT, and keep the same chat window open so the context continues.

How to Become Better on LinkedIn with ChatGPT

Narrow your search

If you are a B2B company you will sell to businesses that meet a certain criteria. But there is more to it than that. It’s very likely that the person who moves on has a very specific job title. In fact, there are probably only five or six different roles in your entire customer base. Once you’ve figured out what those job titles are, you can use LinkedIn to do a search. You can connect with people who meet exactly the right criteria. You can avoid wasting time on the platform.

“I’m targeting the decision makers [specify industries]usually in companies [describe company size, location, or other relevant attributes], Decision-makers typically hold titles such as [list known job titles], Based on this, can you help generate a more comprehensive list of job titles and detailed search criteria that I should use on LinkedIn to find and connect with similar decision makers? This list will help me refine my LinkedIn search to connect with the right prospects efficiently and effectively.”

become more presentable

First impressions matter, and that means on LinkedIn. It’s possible that your headshot and header need editing, especially if you haven’t changed them in a while. Use ChatGPT’s image upload feature to get feedback and see potential new connections at first glance. Your headshot should be friendly and clear, your header line and banner should explain how you help people get results. Don’t just leave it at that, improve your conversion rates with this simple hint.

“I have uploaded a screenshot of my current LinkedIn profile header section. Based on this, can you give suggestions on three key elements: (1) How to improve my profile picture to make it more attractive and professional, ( 2) increase consideration of my headline text to better communicate what’s in it to prospects, focusing on the results and benefits I provide, and (3) change my header banner to reflect my professional brand. Recommendations to be more engaging and reflective about your profile. Your feedback will help me make a stronger first impression on LinkedIn and improve the overall effectiveness of my profile.”

Rework your summary

Your LinkedIn summary appears directly below your featured posts and recent activity and is titled, “About.” But contrary to the title, this section isn’t really about you. Instead, it should share what it holds for them. It should spark interest and read like a sales page. This should give someone a complete picture of how you can change their world. Ask ChatGPT to help you improve your work. Copy and paste it and ask for a rewrite or better structure.

“I’ve copied my current LinkedIn ‘About’ summary below. Can you help rewrite and reorganize it to make it more impactful? The new summary should start with an attention-grabbing statement, This should be followed by information that builds my credibility. Include testimonials or customer success stories to support this information (also copied below). Finally, end with a clear call to action that Encourages connections to connect with me. The goal is not just to create a summary about me, but to create a compelling narrative of how I can benefit potential connections and change their world. [Paste your LinkedIn summary], [Include a testimonial or client success story],

Write a better opening message

When someone reads your initial outreach message they should feel like they know what you want and be eager to connect. Ideally, nothing you say will sound like spam. It doesn’t seem cheesy or overly promotional, but rather casual, interesting, and inviting response. To convert more connection requests and drive more conversations, let ChatGPT help you write your opening message. You have your entire prospect list, your profile is all set, now this is where it all gets real. After using this prompt, you’ll probably need to ask ChatGPT to reduce it.

“My goal is to achieve [state your specific goals for connection requests, such as building a network in a specific industry, finding potential clients, etc.], Based on this goal, can you generate 6 options for opening messages for my LinkedIn connection requests? You are already aware of the roles of these individuals. These messages should be low-key but interesting, not salesy or AI-generated, and no more than 300 characters each. They should explain what my business does in a simple, personable way that encourages a positive response and opens up conversation.”

generate content ideas

ChatGPT now knows who you are and what you offer. It knows who you want to meet and what you can do for them. Get ideas for content topics and hooks that will showcase your skills and expertise in the field, share your personality, and get your new connections caring about what you have to say. Use this prompt to spark ideas, then write content that you share as regular posts.

“Given what you know about my business, expertise, and target audience, could you take on the role of social media marketing expert and suggest 4-5 content pillars that will resonate with my LinkedIn connections ?These columns should reflect areas where I can showcase my skills, share insights, and showcase my personality. Additionally, provide 10 options for interesting hooks – these will create attention-getters for the post. “Opening sentences are what will motivate people to read more. Hooks should be catchy and relevant to the suggested content pillars, drawing readers in and encouraging engagement with my content.”

Build Better LinkedIn Connections with ChatGPT

Attract high-value people into your life by becoming one yourself. Start with your LinkedIn profile. Rework your search criteria, your profile picture and header information, and the summary information that gets the new connection on board. Be prepared to go in with initial messages you’re proud to send, and get ideas for content your connections will love reading. It starts with these five simple prompts, it ends with you opening the door to new opportunities that just might lead somewhere amazing.

