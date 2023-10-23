LINK price increased 40% in three days, why hasn't the bullishness happened yet?

Chainlink’s LINK price is up more than 40% and is trading above $10. Bulls appear to be in control and may aim for a rally towards the $12 resistance.

Chainlink price is rising above the $10.00 resistance against the US Dollar.

The price is trading above the $10.00 level and the 100-day simple moving average.

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $8.60 on the daily chart of the LINK/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The price may continue to move towards the $11.25 and $12.00 resistance levels.

Chainlink price starts a new rise

Over the past few days, LINK price started a strong rally against the US Dollar. The price formed a base above the $7.00 level before the bulls entered. There was a big bounce above the $7.50 and $8.00 resistance levels.

Over the past three days, the price surged by more than 40% and cleared several hurdles near $9.00. The recent surge in Bitcoin also helped LINK surpass the $10.00 resistance. A new multi-week high was formed near $10.99. The price is now consolidating gains well above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level and rising from the low of $7.11 to a high of $10.99.

LINK is now trading above the $10.00 level and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $8.60 on the daily chart of the LINK/USD pair. The trend line is near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low at $7.11 to high at $10.99.

Source: LINKUSD on tradingview.com

If there is a fresh rise, the price may face resistance near $11.20. The first major resistance is near the $12.00 area. A clear break above $12.00 could potentially initiate a sustained rise towards the $12.20 and $12.50 levels. The next major resistance is near the $13.20 level, above which the price could test $15.00.

Are dips in limited links?

There could be a correction to the downside if Chainlink fails to climb above the $11.20 resistance. The initial support on the downside is near the $10.00 level.

The next major support is near $9.00, below which the price could test the trend line support at $8.60. Any further losses could send LINK towards the $8.00 level in the near term.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for LINK/USD is gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for LINK/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major support levels – $10.00 and $9.00.

Key resistance levels – $11.20 and $12.00.

source: www.newsbtc.com