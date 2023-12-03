After falling over the past few weeks, LINK price seems to be accelerating its upward trend again. Despite the recent sluggishness in Chainlink’s price action, the cryptocurrency has retained most of its gains and managed to stay above the $14 level over the past weeks.

Interestingly, the price of LINK recently surged above the $16 mark for the second time in less than a month. But the question here is, what is the reason for the latest surge?

On-chain data reveals catalyst for Chainlink’s jump to $16

Santiment’s latest on-chain revelation has provided information about the catalyst behind the LINK price rising to $16. According to data from the crypto analytics firm, Chainlink’s richest wallet has made substantial token purchases over the past few days.

In a December 2 post on X, Santiment revealed that LINK whales purchased approximately 3.9 million tokens (worth over $62 million) over the past three days. This data point highlights the increase in the total volume of tokens held by the 200 largest Chainlink addresses.

This recent market activity highlights the existing accumulation trend among Chainlink whales. According to data provided by Santiment, the top 200 wallets have loaded more than $50 million worth of LINK tokens in about five weeks.

Additionally, the on-chain analytics firm also revealed that the 200 largest Chainlink addresses currently hold a combined 746.57 million tokens (equivalent to a massive $11.84 billion). This figure represents approximately 75% of the total supply of LINK.

This accumulation trend is a positive sign for LINK and its price trajectory, as it suggests that large investors are maintaining their confidence in the asset and are banking on the token’s price rise.

Is LINK outperforming Bitcoin?

At the time of writing, the LINK token is valued at $16.11, representing a price increase of approximately 2% over the past 24 hours. According to data from CoinGecko, the cryptocurrency has gained more than 7.5% in the last week.

Chainlink’s performance over the past few months has been even more remarkable, with its market capitalization increasing by more than 143% over the past five months. Furthermore, altcoins have held their own against the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

Based on data provided by Santiment, LINK has outperformed the market leader in terms of market cap by more than 93% over the past five months. This is especially impressive considering that Bitcoin has also been on a positive run, recently breaking above $39,000 for the first time in a year.

Nevertheless, Bitcoin maintains its position as the top cryptocurrency with a market cap of $772 billion. By comparison, LINK is the 12th largest asset with a market capitalization of $9 billion.

LINK price started moving upwards again on the daily time frame. Source: LINKUSDT chart on TradingView

