Lingerie entrepreneur Michelle Mone admits to misleading the press about partnership with PPE MedPro

Lingerie entrepreneur Michelle Mone has admitted misleading the press about her relationship with PPE Medpro, a company which secured more than £200 million in state contracts for medical equipment during the pandemic. Contrary to previous denials, Monáe and her husband Doug Barrowman now claim that the UK government was well aware of their involvement in the controversial firm. In a documentary funded by PPE MedPro and presented by Mark Williams-Thomas, Mone revealed that she had acted as an intermediary between the company and the Cabinet Office and the Department of Health and Social Care. Mone regrets that he did not disclose his involvement to the press earlier.

PPE MedPro is currently facing legal proceedings brought by the UK Government over the quality of £122 million worth of gowns supplied by the company. While PPE MedPro has denied defects in the gowns, the government has alleged breach of contract. The company is also being investigated by the National Crime Agency. Barrowman accused the government of employing “threats and intimidation tactics” while attempting to reach agreement on the unused gowns. In the documentary, he revealed that a government negotiator had made a veiled reference to a possible deal that could have sidelined the NCA investigation.

The UK government declined to comment on ongoing legal matters. However, Barrowman said that both he and Mone provided written disclosures to the government about their interests in PPE MedPro. He claimed that he used his contacts in Asia and Europe to form a consortium and identify suppliers for personal protective equipment. Barrowman also noted a significant amount of communications with government officials, which indicated Mone’s involvement in the company since May 2020. Mone referred to himself as a medium and liaison between the government and the PPE MedPro consortium.

The documentary, funded by PPE MedPro, highlights the financial aspects of Mone’s involvement. An internal HSBC report seen by the Financial Times revealed money transfers from the company to accounts linked to Barrowman and about £1.5 million to an account in the names of Mone and her children. When asked about financial gain, Monáe said that any benefit from her husband’s decisions was at her discretion and that as his wife she could indirectly benefit.

Source: timesng.com