LineNext has secured $140 million funding for its Web3 service. techcrunch

LineNext, a Web3 unit of Japanese messaging app Line, raised $140 million in its funding led by Peter Thiel-backed private equity firm Crescendo Equity Partners in South Korea to expand its Web3 platform.

The new funding comes almost a year after LineNext released its browser-only beta service – a consumer-to-consumer (C2C) marketplace launched on its non-fungible token (NFT) platform DOSI. As with the previous DOSI beta, LineNext focused on assessing the potential of “various Web3 services, such as NFT platforms, avatar features, games, and entertainment,” LineNext business director Wooseok Kim told TechCrunch.

The company plans to use the fresh capital to launch its official NFT platform DOSI and Web3 services in January next year. These include the launch of DOSI’s mobile app, which will be available to global users, and the integration of Game and LINE NFT’s more than 100 partners in Japan into the DOSI platform. Additionally, it will introduce a new development tool to help Web 2 brands transform into Web 3 digital products and give users ownership to trade their products directly on DOSI.

“For the full launch in January, we’re enhancing our services, adding digital products for brand subscriptions, and expanding content, event tickets, and games,” Kim told TechCrunch. “We also plan to add major, international mobile payment options in addition to Naver Pay and LINE Pay.”

The company says it will also release a new social app that will allow users to communicate through AI avatars and launch new Web 3 games using Line’s character Brown and Friends.

LineNext wants to make Web3 “popular” for everyone, Kim added. “We target all users who own or want to own valuable digital products, including app users, gamers, consumers, and users who enjoy entertainment.”

When asked about the slowdown and possible resurgence of the NFT market following the NFT boom in 2021 and 2022, the company believes NFTs will become a new standard for valuable digital goods, Kim said, adding that the NFT market In the early stage, there were a lot of speculative products in the industry… and our goal is to build and expand that market [again],

During its beta product period, the company has garnered 5.5 million users globally, leading to over 470,000 cumulative transactions. Line Next, founded in 2021, generates revenue by charging platform fees from users, the company said, adding it will create additional revenue models in the process of releasing, distributing and trading digital products.

Kim said one of the things that differentiates LineNext from its competitors is its global infrastructure and its global services based on information. And, LineNext will provide its services on its public blockchain mainnet, Finxia, ​​which is 400x faster in transaction speeds and has 98% lower network usage fees than Ethereum.

LineNext Korea manages the Web3 business strategy, while LineNext US operates the NFT platform business.

Last year, Line Next raised $10 million in strategic investment from ten companies including SoftBank Corporation, Naver, Naver Webtoon, Naver Z, Line Games, CJ ENM, YG Plus, Hashed, Shinsegae, and KAuction. LineNext is 100% owned by LY Corporation, a merger of SoftBank Group’s Z Holdings and four subsidiaries including LINE Corporation and Yahoo! Japan.

