Linebacker Blake Martinez quits Pokemon trading card business, returns to NFL with Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Blake Martinez has put his struggling Pokemon trading card business on hold and is returning to the NFL.

The 29-year-old linebacker has joined the Carolina Panthers practice squad and the team hopes he can help provide some stability in a position that has been plagued by injuries.

The Panthers (1-7) will play the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, although coach Frank Reich said he is unsure whether there will be enough time for Martinez to get up to speed since he has participated in only one practice.

Martínez has been out of football since last November when he suddenly announced his retirement from the Las Vegas Raiders to focus on “family and future passions”.

One of those obsessions included Pokémon cards.

According to a CNBC report, in 2022 he started the company “Black Breaks”, which buys and sells Pokémon cards and reportedly made $8.3 million in revenue in just nine months. One of his rare Pokémon cards sold for $672,000.

But his company’s reputation took a major blow in August when it was permanently removed from WhatNot — an online social marketplace that allows users to sell products to each other — after being accused of defrauding buyers. after.

“We really appreciate the community’s commitment to reporting trust and safety issues,” WhatNot posted on Twitter. “Our priority is to ensure a fair and honest experience for customers and to uphold our Community Guidelines. After an extensive investigation into the operations of Blackbreaks we have decided to permanently remove the seller from our platform, including the individual employees involved in the misconduct.

Martínez defended his company, saying, “There are a lot of things out there that are not true” and “there are a lot of false claims.”

Regardless, he has put a stop to the black breaks while working internally to fix the issues within the company.

“The things I was doing, the process I was going through and the people I was bringing in took a lot of due diligence to make sure those things didn’t happen,” Martínez said.

For now his focus is back on football.

Selected in the fourth round by the Green Bay Packers in 2016, Martínez had four consecutive productive seasons with at least 144 tackles from 2017–2020, before suffering a torn ACL while playing for his second team, the New York Giants, in 2021. before.

He played only four games for the Raiders last season before announcing his retirement.

He does not regret the decision to leave the NFL, saying that the Raiders deserved the 100% commitment that he could not give at the time. But after some time away from the game, he was thrilled when the Panthers asked him to come in for a workout.

“Every competitor wants to have every opportunity to go and play,” Martinez said Tuesday. “I will happily take whatever opportunity I get. Obviously there’s a process to it. I feel like you go up to somebody and say, ‘Hey, you want to play Thursday night football?’ They’ll say, ‘Oh, yes!’ Doesn’t matter who it is.”

