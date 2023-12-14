Messaging giant LINE Corp., LINE NEXT Corp. The South Korean-based non-fungible token and cryptocurrency collectibles arm of Web3 announced today that it has raised a $140 million investment to expand its global business as part of a “plan to popularize the Web3 ecosystem.” ” Open the marketplace for digital collectibles.

The investment comes from a consortium led by Peter Thiel-backed private equity firm Crescendo Equity Partners. The funds will be spent in preparation for the market launch in January 2024.

LINE NEXT spins out of LINE’s popular messaging app Line to focus on Web3 and crypto ecosystem initiatives. Web3 refers to the decentralized web and uses cryptographically protected transactions on blockchain technology to track and execute peer-to-peer contracts between parties. It can allow transactions of currencies, tokens and other assets such as cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin and Ethereum are prime examples.

The same technology can also be used to create non-fungible tokens or NFTs, which are a type of digital collectibles represented by assets transacted on the blockchain. Tokens can represent ownership of images, artwork, music, video game items, tickets or almost any intangible object and can be held, traded, bought and sold.

According to a statement, Line said the company intends to launch its global NFT platform, DOSI, in early 2024 to offer a variety of digital products for trading. It will integrate with Japan’s NFT marketplace LINE NFT with a mobile app. The company also plans to use the investment to introduce a social app that will allow users to design their own characters using artificial intelligence.

The apps will be built on Finxia’s public blockchain. As part of the process, LINE NEXT and Crescendo will participate in FinSE to contribute to further enhancing its ecosystem and governance.

“It is significant that we were able to secure this funding in the context of the contracting investment environment globally,” said Youngsu Ko, LineNext Chief Executive Officer. “We plan to use this opportunity to further popularize Web3 and develop a new service ecosystem where users value their digital goods.”

This funding comes at a time when the NFT market has fallen significantly since its peak in 2022. According to a report from Supra, NFT sales dropped nearly 92% from May 2022 to February 2023, from $3,894 to $293.

An equally serious blow to the NFT market came in September, when DapGamble reported that NFT Scan and data provided by CoinMarketCap showed that out of 73,257 NFT collectibles, 69,795 of them, or slightly more than 95%, were within the cap. Has been marketed as. Zero. They were basically worthless assets. The same study revealed that 79% of all NFT collectibles remained unsold.

However, Ko, and LINE, are unaffected by the current market crises. The company said that it intends to popularize Web3 and NFTs and gain wider adoption of them on its platform. It currently has 5.5 million users worldwide and boasts over 470,000 cumulative transactions in just one year since the beta service began.

Image: Blue Planet Studio

Your support vote is important to us and helps us keep the content free.

One click below supports our mission to provide free, in-depth and relevant content.

Join a community that includes more than 15,000 #CubeAlumni experts, including Amazon.com CEO Andy Jassy, ​​Dell Technologies Founder and CEO Michael Dell, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, and many other luminaries and experts.

“CUBE is an important partner for the industry. You guys are really a part of our events and we really appreciate you coming and I know people also appreciate the content you create” – Andy Jesse

Thank you

Source: siliconangel.com

Source: cryptosaurus.tech