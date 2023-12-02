Dec. 2—Editor’s Note: The Daily Item will feature Valley seniors who are traveling, taking college courses or working in co-ops while completing their high school degrees. This is the final part of a nine-part series.

LINE MOUNTAIN – Line Mountain High School senior Casey Keeter is not only a straight A student, but she’s also an entrepreneur.

The 17-year-old started his own business last April almost by accident.

Keeter said his father had won a tractor drawing and since the family already had a tractor, they decided to get a commercial-sized push mower.

From there, Keeter said, his father started talking to him about mowing lawns and Line Mountain Land Services was created.

Now seven months later, Keeter wants to expand his business, adding more equipment and even hiring some employees.

“It just started,” he said of his business. “I’m very happy with it and love doing what I do.”

Meanwhile, Keeter is also maintaining his 3.9 GPA.

“I am still continuing my studies,” he said.

After graduation, Keeter plans to attend Penn College to further her career, she said.

“But I’m still cutting grass and running my business,” he said. It turned out better than I expected.

Superintendent Dave Campbell praised Keeter for his accomplishments.

“Casey is a student who makes a positive impact on others and his environment through his actions,” Campbell said. “He epitomizes the saying “Actions speak louder than words.”

Campbell said Keeter is a student who gets things done.

“He (Keeter) is a quiet kid who always does what he needs to do, without paying attention to what other people say,” Campbell said. “He leaves a lasting impression on those who work with and beside him.”

As for Keeter, he’s just looking forward to enjoying his senior year.

“I want to make sure I hang out with my friends and enjoy this last year,” he said.

Source