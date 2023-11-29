Linda Yaccarino’s Very Unmary Ex Mess

When Elon Musk announced last May that he was naming Linda Yaccarino CEO of the company I’ll always call Twitter, very few people outside the media business knew who she was. By now, just a few months later, the former head of advertising at NBCUniversal has become a lightning rod for the anger generated by Musk’s erratic, impulsive and, in many cases, obnoxious behavior, even as he described it all as his This has made it impossible for Twitter to fulfill its mission of making Twitter an attractive place for advertisers.

Through it all, Yaccarino has generally presented herself as oblivious to Musk’s conduct and its impact on the company she at least nominally leads — behavior so insane that it required her to be banned from the same platform. Has been pulled over which she allegedly drives.

According to people who have worked for or with Yaccarino in the past, the Twitter job gave him the opportunity to fulfill a long-held ambition: to reach the level of CEO. And they say they believe her self-esteem is such that she thought she could manage Musk despite his well-established reputation as an agent of chaos. Having discovered that she is unable to do so, these sources say, it is nothing new for Yaccarino to insist on presenting matters the way she wants, despite very obvious obstacles in the way of her own. Trying to choose adventure. (Yakkarino declined to comment for this article.)

This is where I pause to disclose that I have tweeted at or about both Musk and Yaccarino at a time when Musk’s behavior has reached a new pinnacle of toxicity and his response, or lack of one, has been extremely appalling. It remains unpleasant. After various Musk emissions, I would tag Yaccarino in a tweet and ask, “Does this make advertisers feel safe?” When Yaccarino made a disastrous appearance at the Code conference in September, I felt the same incredulity as many others as he dodged questions about Musk’s behavior. (CNN’s Reliable Sources newsletter observed that she seemed “completely out of touch with reality.”) At the time, Musk was reportedly threatening to sue the Anti-Defamation League for the cost of the site’s advertising dollars. Yaccarino said she wanted it to be different, but expressed disappointment that the ADL did not acknowledge “all the progress” the platform had reportedly made in combating anti-Semitism. I tweeted angrily: “This woman is either extremely stupid or mentally ill.”

Since then, Yaccarino has hardly improved Twitter’s perception among advertisers; As Musk escalated his insults, companies like NBCU, Apple, and Disney fled in droves. Even Paris Hilton’s entertainment company suspended its advertising campaign on the site a month after announcing an exclusive partnership with Twitter involving live video and commerce. (“The queen of pop culture, music, business and TV is #Sliving on X,” Yaccarino tweeted at the time.)

Yaccarino was also the subject of a November 20 sketch. jimmy kimmel live, After mentioning the problems plaguing the site, Kimmel said he decided to check with the CEO. “Everything is going great,” said the woman playing Yaccarino. “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

By now, Yaccarino has become one of the most famous CEOs in America, if not for the most desirable reasons. Amid all the noise and controversy, prominent voting-rights lawyer Marc Elias posted: “I’d never heard of Linda Yaccarino before joining Ax, but was she this ridiculous at her last job?”

According to several former NBCU colleagues, the answer is a qualified no. Although many describe her as a difficult and unstable boss or co-worker, they say she was an extremely hard-working and capable advertising-sales executive. Advertisers – of course, she was always courting – also admire her. in mid-November, after forbes Marketing leaders were reported to be urging Yaccarino to resign, axios Lou Pascalis, founder and CEO of marketing consultancy AJL Advisory, said that “the advertising community is now working to save the reputation of a beloved member of our industry who does not share Elon Musk’s views.”

In fact, it’s not clear what Yaccarino thinks of Musk’s ideas; Following his November 15 tweet in which he endorsed the anti-Semitic rumor as “actual truth”, he praised the site’s “efforts to combat anti-Semitism and discrimination.” (Her views on Donald Trump are very clear. Aides say she was an avid supporter. She was appointed to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition during his administration.)

Based on conversations with multiple sources who worked with or for Yaccarino at NBCU, “beloved” is not a word many would use to describe how she was viewed internally. “She was good at ad sales but she ruined the culture,” says a former insider. “She wasn’t collegial. She was a scorched-earth manager. Sources say there were several appointments, dismissals and reorganizations. Another source says, “Stability is very important for success, but his reign was marked by instability.” “You can count on restructuring once or twice a year.”

Several former colleagues say Yaccarino sometimes had an elastic relationship with facts at the company. When communicating with him, one says, “You not only had to send him an email but also copied other people [because] Even if she had it, she would still deny it.” Sometimes, the reason for the confusion becomes clear, this person adds: “His organization was so big, he had a lot of direct reports. He took on too much work. “She didn’t know how to appoint a representative.”

Former colleagues say that in dealing with the advertising community, Yaccarino was free to make claims that no one was going to check for accuracy. An example: In 2018, NBC announced it would cut the number of commercials on its TV networks by 20 percent and charge advertisers a premium for the remaining spots. After advertising giant Dentsu complained that commercial load had not been cut as promised, Yaccarino responded by closing the agency down for months.

“She has navigated the world of alternative facts quite adeptly,” says a former colleague, adding that on Twitter, the public “will analyze every word and she never had to deal with that.” Another source says: “She was in a very safe environment at NBC. His image was written with great care. His whole life was a press strategy.

Several of Yaccarino’s former colleagues say she was determined to reach the level of chief executive, which clearly was not going to happen at NBCU. “I don’t think she has the skills to be a CEO,” says a former colleague. “She can’t come up with a simple mission statement. That is not transparent. He doesn’t have the facts. It doesn’t create a positive culture. She takes pushback personally.

Although it seems clear that Musk may be more than a handful, one former co-worker says his “ego was as big as the building we worked in. I really believe she thought she could handle him. Another NBCU veteran agrees: “He let his ego get the best of him. She thought she could control him. It was a level of arrogance and arrogance that you rarely see.”

In April, a month before his appointment, Yaccarino interviewed Musk at an industry conference in Miami. “He had the entire staff preparing for it at least a few weeks in advance,” says an NBCU insider. “I think he thought it was an audition for him to work.” (At one point he asked, “Have you reduced the opportunity or risk of chance? [advertisers’] Expeditions landing on these horrible, disgusting places? Musk responded that Twitter has “adjacency controls” that enable marketers to prevent their ads from appearing next to “anything that is even remotely negative”.)

The careful preparation for the Miami event was not repeated a few months later, when Yaccarino, as CEO of Twitter, took the stage at the Code conference for an interview with CNBC’s Julia Boorstyn. “The code conference thing was an unmitigated disaster,” says a former NBCU executive. “Linda had a knack for talking to people about topics she knew about. She can always talk about advertising. She got into code thinking she could charm people. He just decided to wing it and it was really bad. Later, this person says, “She was a little disappointed. He said, ‘I thought it would be a friendly forum. I have known Julia for years. Yes, I wanted to boost my ego a little. It was just a mistake. ,

The bad news for Twitter comes days after Musk’s inflammatory tweet promoting anti-Semitism on November 15. (It remains to be seen whether his recent visit to Israel will change anything.) the new York Times The report said an internal document revealed that more than 100 brands had “completely halted” their ads, while dozens of others were “at risk”, potentially costing $75 by the end of the year. There could have been a loss of millions. (The company disputed the accuracy of those figures.) The newspaper reported that in a meeting with employees, Yaccarino did not mention Musk’s post, and blamed the company’s problems on a report from the watchdog group Media Matters, in which Allegations were made that advertisements from companies such as IBM and Apple appeared next to posts promoting white nationalist and Nazi content. Twitter has now sued Media Matters.

Following Yaccarino’s tweet disputing the placement of an ad with pro-Nazi content, tech journalist Kara Swisher tweeted, “Denial is not a river…oh never mind, she’s completely lost the narrative. “

But an NBCU executive watching the chaos says Yaccarino’s no-nonsense attitude is what he’d expect. “In his mind, he’s committed to it,” he says. “I’ve seen commentary that he needs to go. She is not listening to anything he says. He has this way of blocking out negativity and almost speaking his mantra until it becomes the truth. Or she thinks it’s true.

Alex Weprin contributed to this report.

A version of this story first appeared in the Nov. 29 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Please click here to subscribe

