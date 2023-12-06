Lincolnshire entrepreneur wins national award after cancer recovery – Lincolnshire Today

Lincolnshire entrepreneur Kirsty Gale, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, has been crowned Businessperson of the Year at the SME National Business Awards 2023 at Wembley Stadium.

Kirsty (43), founder and CEO of Red Carpet Ready, the UK’s largest dress specialist, was selected from thousands of entries by a national panel of judges and was presented with the award at a prestigious ceremony on 1 December 2023.

After leaving school at the age of 16 with only a few qualifications, Kirsty launched Red Carpet Ready in 2013 without any outside financial backing or investment and has achieved impressive growth year-on-year.

Despite difficult trading conditions, the company is on track to achieve a record turnover of £1.6m – an increase of 14% on last year – and has been named in this year’s E2E Female 100 as the UK’s fastest growing female-led business. Has been recognized as one of the companies.

Winning the title of Businessperson of the Year is the latest in a long list of accolades Kirsty has achieved and it’s even more remarkable as she was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in October.

She recently had an emergency lumpectomy and is facing an intensive course of radiotherapy, but she said her diagnosis has been a catalyst for achieving even greater success.

Kirsty said: “I was absolutely thrilled to win Businessperson of the Year as it has been a very difficult year for me personally and I was competing against some of the top male and female entrepreneurs in the UK.

“I was told I had cancer, it was devastating and I was worried about the future as I have an 11-year-old daughter who needs to run the business alongside her mother, but I was determined that I would I will not let it dominate me.

“Instead, I have tried to turn something negative into a positive and use it to fulfill my ambition. Becoming a market leader is hard work, but staying on top is an even bigger challenge, which is why I am constantly striving to lead from the front and exceed customer expectations.

“I am a firm believer in bricks and mortar; Red Carpet Ready is a shopping destination and we attract thousands of customers from across the UK to our venue every year, with five luxury showrooms and over 3,500 different styles under one roof.

“We are open seven days a week and provide an exceptional level of customer service to give people an experience they will remember for years to come. I also design my own dress label, RCR Exclusive, which is manufactured globally and is by far our best-selling brand.

“Despite the treatment ahead I am full of optimism for 2024 and what we can achieve. I hope my story can inspire others to start their own businesses; You don’t need to have qualifications or be an expert, but you do need to have the attitude and motivation to succeed.

A spokesperson for the SME National Business Awards said: “This year we have a record number of entrants into the SME National Business Awards. Reaching the final is a great achievement in itself, especially given the abundance of talent and the caliber of entrants for 2023.

“The Businessperson of the Year award is one of our most sought-after categories, so taking home the gold trophy is testament to Kirsty’s hard work and determination. We are glad that their efforts have been recognized and awarded at the national level.”

