Lincoln Private Market Index marginally up due to high fundamental performance despite many pressures

While private companies continued to achieve earnings growth, revenue growth slowed for the second consecutive quarter

Chicago, November 08, 2023–(Business Wire)–The Lincoln Private Market Index (LPMI), the only index that tracks changes in the enterprise value of U.S. privately held companies, increased 0.8% during the third quarter of 2023. Earnings grew consistently but this was partially offset by declining multiples. The LPMI’s increase contrasts with the movement of the S&P 500, which has declined 3.7% since the second quarter.

For leveraged buyout transactions closed in the last two quarters, the multiples have declined by about 1.5 times since the beginning of 2023. Low multiples may reflect buyers’ need for lower valuations to offset higher interest costs and lower debt capacity, among other factors. Still meet your targeted returns. Even for high-multiple industries like technology, media and telecom and healthcare, multiples have declined.

Amid slow revenue growth, earnings growth has stagnated

In Q3 2023, private companies tracked by Lincoln’s proprietary database generated only about 8.5% revenue growth, the first single-digit revenue growth quarter since Q4 2021. Despite the slowdown, Q3 2023 revenue growth is in line with the long-term average. 7.5%. Similarly, the percentage of companies experiencing year-over-year revenue growth was the lowest since the third quarter of 2021, with only 72% of companies growing revenue in the third quarter compared to 78% in the second quarter.

Although slow revenue growth may indicate a lack of demand and an inability to afford increased costs, earnings growth was steady. In the third quarter of 2023, among private companies tracked by Lincoln, LTM EBITDA grew 4.3%, similar to the second quarter of 2023. Additionally, 61% of companies experienced year-over-year EBITDA growth in the third quarter, compared to 59% in the second quarter.

Somewhat surprisingly, companies in the consumer industry had the weakest performance in the third quarter. While consumer companies were able to generate marginal year-on-year revenue growth of 2.4%, EBITDA declined by 1.5%. Both of these figures represent the low-water mark across all industries tracked by Lincoln.

“Time and again we have seen that fluctuations in the enterprise values ​​of private companies are largely a result of their fundamental performance,” said Steve Kaplan, the Neubauer Distinguished Service Professor of Entrepreneurship and Finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, who led the study. Provides assistance and advice to Lincoln on LPMI. “So, if we start to see slowing demand trends negatively impacting private company earnings, we could see a reversal of fortunes in private company enterprise values.”

Defaults on continuing income and modifications declined, while private loan values ​​increased marginally.

While earnings continue to grow modestly, higher-debt service costs are troubling portfolio companies. Contract default rates declined slightly from 4.2% to 3.9% between the second and third quarters. The decrease in defaults is partly explained by the observation of more than 675 amendments executed by Lincoln in the first nine months of 2023, or more than 15% of all amendments tracked by Lincoln. The amendments include a coupon increase with sponsor equity investment in a significant amount. The trend shows that lenders and borrowers continue to actively work through impending contract defaults due to liquidity constraints and declining fixed fee coverage ratios.

Despite the increase in revisions, the Lincoln Senior Loan Index (LSDI) increased modestly, with the average fair value of loans rising to 97.8% in the third quarter from 96.9% last quarter and the index reaching its highest average since its inception at 11.8%. Showing yield. , which reflects the current persistently high base rate environment. Positive fair value trends were driven by moderately more competitive private lending activity and steady earnings growth. More specifically, larger transactions involving businesses with EBITDA greater than $40.0 million saw a tightening in spreads due to increased lender competition for transactions involving high-quality and stable cash-flow generating businesses. This trend manifested itself in a tightening of spreads from 25 to 50 basis points (bps) for new issues, as well as in tighter original issue discount requirements, which tightened to 50 bps as competition increased.

“The third quarter painted a picture of the resiliency of private markets,” said Ron Kahn, managing director and co-head of Lincoln Valuations & Opinions Group. “Despite the headwinds, private company performance has been good, and in turn, private debt investors have benefited as overall yields have increased due to rising rates, which private companies have largely been able to withstand.”

Despite positive private credit trends, portfolio companies are starting to feel the pain

Not all borrowers are created equal in the current market. Most of the revisions in the third quarter were executed for deals that occurred in or before 2021. These transactions were printed when market conditions permitted low equity cushions and high detachment points. Liquidity and cash flow challenges are now affecting these businesses the most. For the 2021 vintage, LTV has reached an average of around 45% relative to 40% for 2023 deals.

For the most distressed portfolio companies – about 60 companies were expected to require multiple revisions in 2023 – the impending liquidity crunch is too ominous to ignore. Companies in the business services and consumer sectors accounted for about 50% of the companies that required multiple amendments. Additionally, more than a third of repeat offenders were 2021 vintage credits.

The fixed charge coverage ratio fell again to an average of 1.10x in the third quarter, compared to 1.13x in the second quarter. On sensitizing the fixed fee coverage to 5.5% SOFR for one year, the coverage falls to 1.06x, which shows a worrying trend. However, on the same basis, the ratio has remained stable from the first quarter, when it was 1.04x as the business and sponsors have worked to combat low cash flow coverage by reducing capital expenditures, down about 6% from the beginning. She has come. of 2023, and is focused on strengthening EBITDA, which has increased by 1.4% since the beginning of the year.

“Over the past year, many predicted a decline in enterprise value multiples, but now we are seeing valuations on deals decline,” Kahn said. “Although the number of acquisitions continues to decline and may not yet be of sufficient size to expand into a broader universe of companies, it may also be a harbinger of things to come as increased base rates have a larger negative impact on valuations. The effect is higher performance.”

About Lincoln Private Market Index and Lincoln Senior Debt Index

The LPMI is the only index that tracks changes in the enterprise value of U.S. privately held companies – companies primarily owned by PE firms. With the LPMI, private equity (PE) firms and other investors can benchmark the performance of private companies against their peers and public markets.

This index differs from other indices because it (1) tracks the enterprise values ​​of private companies over time, (2) is based on valuations rather than executive surveys and (3) includes companies in a range of PE firms’ portfolios. Covers a wide sample. ,

The LPMI attempts to measure variation in the enterprise values ​​of private companies by analyzing aggregate changes in company earnings as well as prevailing market multiples for approximately 1,500 private companies, each of which has annual revenue of less than $250 million. The index is calculated by Lincoln’s Valuations & Opinions Group on an aggregate basis using anonymized data with exclusive insight into the financial performance of thousands of portfolio investments from financial sponsors, business development companies and private debt funds.

This methodology was determined by Lincoln in collaboration with Professors Steven Kaplan and Michael Minnis of the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. While other indices track changes in a company’s revenues or earnings, the LPMI differs in that it tracks the total value of these companies. Notably, the use of a large number of private companies to create the LPMI helps ensure that the confidentiality of all company-specific information used in the index is maintained.

Additionally, in 2020, Lincoln launched the LSDI which provides insight into the direct loan market in the form of a fair value index tracking the total return, price, spread and yield to maturity of direct loan securities. The index is developed using the same data as the LPMI and the methodology was determined by Lincoln in collaboration with Professor Pietro Veronesi of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

important disclosure

Lincoln Private Market Index is an informational indicator only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security. It is not possible to invest directly in the Lincoln Private Market Index. Some of the above statements contain opinions based on certain assumptions regarding the data used to create the Lincoln Private Market Index, and these opinions and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Actual results may differ materially from those implied or expressed in such statements for any reason. The Lincoln Private Market Index is constructed based on information provided by third party sources believed to be reliable, but Lincoln International has not independently verified such information. Lincoln International makes no warranties or representations as to the accuracy or completeness of such third-party information.

