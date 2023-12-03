Lincoln Electric: Overvaluation is a main concern (NASDAQ:LECO)

Fineart Studio/E+ via Getty Images

After previously covering Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) with a Hold rating, the stock has seen great price action, hitting new highs. However, after examining the firm’s fundamentals and future expectations, I still believe Lincoln Electric is currently overvalued, resulting in a Hold.

Business Overview

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. and its associates are involved in the manufacturing, innovation, production and marketing of brazing, cutting and welding related items worldwide. Harris Products Group, International Welding and America Welding are the three distinct business segments that make up the organization. Filler metals for brazing and soldering, arc welding equipment, wire feeding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories and special gas regulators are some of the wide range of products offered by it. Additionally, Lincoln Electric is involved in the retail industry in the US.

Additionally, the company produces parts for the HVAC industry in Mexico and the United States, including distributor assemblies, manifolds, and headers made of copper and aluminum. Lincoln Electric serves a wide range of sectors including shipbuilding, heavy manufacturing, energy and process, automotive and transportation, construction and infrastructure and general manufacturing. The company sells its merchandise directly to consumers of welding supplies as well as to industrial distributors, dealers and agents.

With a market valuation of $11.33 billion, Lincoln Electric has achieved an impressive return on invested capital of 22% despite the current high rate environment. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has experienced a trading range of $210.86 to $139.92. Currently priced at $201.77, the company’s EV/EBITDA ratio is 16.5, which is at its peak. Notably, Lincoln Electric’s EV/EBITDA ratio is relatively high compared to industry competitors, indicating the possibility of overvaluation.

Lincoln Electric also pays a dividend of 1.41%, representing a payout ratio of 30%. I believe this dividend provides investors with a small portion of income while allowing Lincoln to use a larger portion of its FCF to capitalize on growth, as exemplified by its 22% ROIC. Is. I believe that as the firm’s growth begins to slow, Lincoln Electric will begin to use its stagnant FCF to pay a higher dividend or repurchase more shares to create shareholder value. But, with revenues and EPS expected to continue to grow in the future, I believe it would be best to invest in the core business model until this growth potential is low.

Performance compared to the broader market

Over the past 5 years, Lincoln Electric has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 when adjusting for dividends, with a return of 175.56% compared to 76.72%. I believe this outperformance highlights management’s ability to create long-term value for shareholders through core business growth. In the future, it can be speculated whether Lincoln Electric will continue to perform better due to its expensive price, which will lead to the already expected increase in price.

Balance sheet

Lincoln Electric also has a solid balance sheet with operating income more than doubling since 2020 and debt increasing only 55% in that same time. This means that the company is well prepared for the current macroeconomic headwinds and will also have a competitive cost of debt should it need to expand and outcompete competitors. With a current ratio of 1.83 and an Altman-Z-score of 6.43, Lincoln Electric may remain solvent for many years to come.

Income

Lincoln Electric reported very strong Q3 2023 earnings, with EPS beating expectations by $0.15 to $2.40 and revenue falling just $7.45 million to $1.03 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 10.48%. I believe these earnings demonstrate Lincoln Electric’s ability to grow cash flow even in difficult times, exemplifying its ability to use cash flow to build long-term resiliency. With solid earnings projected for the coming years, I believe Lincoln Electric can achieve these goals as the firm has solid FCF to fuel growth, removing the need to take on costly debt .

analyst consensus

Analysts currently rate Lincoln Electric as a “Buy” with a 1-year price target of $203.78, indicating a potential 1% upside. I believe analysts also see that although Lincoln Electric has a solid business model and growth plan, the company’s expensive valuation does not support current fundamentals and growth projections.

Evaluation

Before creating my DCF for Lincoln Electric, I decided to find an appropriate discount rate by finding the cost of equity using the capital asset pricing model. With a beta of 0.9 and a risk-free rate of return of 4.21% based on the current 10-year Treasury yield, Lincoln Electric’s cost of equity is 8.26%. This shows that investors are demanding returns to compensate for the risk of holding Lincoln Electric shares.

After calculating the appropriate discount rate, I decided to calculate the fair value of Lincoln Electric using the 5-year equity model DCF based on FCFE. I used the firm’s cost of equity of 8.26% as the discount rate without any risk premium because the firm’s balance sheet and core business are fairly safe, and I also do not expect interest rates and inflation to rise as inflation begins. The macroeconomic headwinds will worsen. It has cooled down and rates have remained stable. I also projected that revenues and margins would continue to grow in line with expectations, resulting in a fair value of $148.56 which represents a 26% overvaluation.

Continuous innovation results in improved cash flow

Lincoln Electric’s dedication to creating innovative welding and cutting solutions that meet changing industry demands is the foundation of its product innovation strategy. The company’s adoption of improved welding technology is a prime example of this approach. For example, the introduction of the Power Wave platform reflects Lincoln Electric’s commitment to innovation. With the help of advanced waveform control technology incorporated into power wave systems, welders can achieve exceptional arc performance and welding precision.

This innovation improves bead form, reduces spatter, and increases control over the welding process. Lincoln Electric places a strong focus on ongoing research and development to ensure that its products match the wide range and increasingly more complex requirements of its customers while remaining at the forefront of industry standards. Lincoln Electric continually differentiates itself in the market and solidifies its position as an industry leader dedicated to pushing the boundaries of welding technology by providing innovative and cutting-edge solutions. This product innovation approach is in line with the company’s broader objective of providing top-notch, effective and cutting-edge solutions to its customers worldwide.

I believe this innovative strategy will allow Lincoln Electric to outperform competitors, giving them greater pricing power, thus improving margins and allowing the firm more cash flow to capitalize on growth. This strategy will allow the firm to expand rapidly in a great macro environment and will allow Lincoln Electric to avoid debt in an economic downturn, which will also protect long-term cash flow.

risk

Raw Material Cost: Fluctuations in prices of essential raw materials, such as energy and metals, can affect profit margins and manufacturing costs.

Technical Changes: To remain competitive, rapid technological improvements may require continued expenditure in research and development. Lack of technological adaptation may affect the company’s position in the market.

conclusion

In summary, I believe Lincoln Electric is currently a Hold because even though the firm has a solid balance sheet and innovative culture, they are currently overvalued given the current fundamentals and future projections.

