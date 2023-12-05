December 5, 2023
Lincoln Electric: Automation and Innovation Driving Growth


Introduction

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO ) is a high-quality company that is firing on almost all cylinders. The company has been in operation since 1895, has had no layoffs in over 70 years, has increased dividends 27 consecutive years, has maintained consistently high returns on capital (including a 31.4% ROC currently) and has shown that it can Is growing earnings and free cash flow at double-digit percentages. LECO should be on investors’ watchlist, as the company expands globally and continues to introduce innovative new solutions to gain further market share.

