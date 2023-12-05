Lincoln Electric: Automation and Innovation Driving Growth

welding

Introduction

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO ) is a high-quality company that is firing on almost all cylinders. The company has been in operation since 1895, has had no layoffs in over 70 years, has increased dividends 27 consecutive years, has maintained consistently high returns on capital (including a 31.4% ROC currently) and has shown that it can Is growing earnings and free cash flow at double-digit percentages. LECO should be on investors’ watchlist, as the company expands globally and continues to introduce innovative new solutions to gain further market share.

Company Overview

Lincoln Electric is a leading international manufacturer that specializes in products for cutting, welding and brazing. LECO maintains global leadership positions in the design, development and manufacturing of brazing and soldering alloys, arc welding products, automated joining systems, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment and assembly and cutting systems. Arc welding equipment, consumables, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, custom gas regulators and instructional solutions are all included in the company’s product line. Additionally, LECO offers a wide range of automated solutions to address a variety of industrial processes, including cutting, joining, material handling, module assembly and end-of-line testing.

Wire feeding systems and arc welding power sources offered by the company cover a wide range of technologies from entry-level units for lighting maintenance and production to sophisticated robotic applications specifically engineered for welding and fabrication in high-volume settings. Let’s adjust. Coated manual or stick electrodes, solid wire for continuous feeding in mechanized welding, and cored wire for continuous feeding are the three major types of manufactured arc welding consumables.

The company operates globally and has production facilities in several countries, including the United States, Australia, China, Germany, India, Mexico and the United Kingdom. The company is structured into three operating divisions: Harris Products Group, Americas Welding (which includes North and South America), and International Welding (which includes Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia) (the global cutting, soldering and brazing business. , specialty gas appliances, and US retail).

investment case

Having been in operation since 1895, potential investors have a large amount of data to consider when evaluating Lincoln Electric. In many different areas, LECO displays the characteristics of a high quality and high performing company. Starting with the company’s business model, LECO has leveraged a proven “razor and blade” business model to drive growth over the years. The company sells its welding equipment along with consumables, leading to poor customer relationships and creating a flywheel effect. Today 58% of the company’s revenue is generated from consumables.

LECO also believes it has the most comprehensive portfolio of welding products in the industry. The chart below supports this view and highlights the depth of LECO’s product range. This portfolio serves clients across different sectors and different industries.

In recent years, the company has focused significantly on automated welding technology and solutions. LECO’s automation solutions are making welding processes safer, less expensive and increasing productivity. Additionally, welding is an area that often faces labor shortages, so the use of automation helps customers increase production. The industry trend is also in favor of LECO. The renewable energy, smart infrastructure and electric vehicle industries are all turning to LECO’s welding solutions to create end-use products.

LECO is also strongly focused on technological innovation and building deep employee relationships/culture. On this front, the company has not had any layoffs in more than 70 years, which reflects its commitment to employees but also diligent cost discipline. Lincoln’s incentive management system also links employee incentives to productivity. This system has helped foster a culture of efficiency, motivation and accountability that competitors have been unable to match. Over the years, LECO has maintained a commitment to research and development to continue to introduce innovative welding products to its customer base. The slides below provide more detailed information on LECO’s technological innovation efforts.

Management is also focused on delivering strong growth, even though the company operates in a very mature market. The chart below shows the company using a combination of innovation, organic initiatives, and M&A to drive growth.

financial overview

Financially, LECO may attract investors with both dividends and “growth at a fair price.” LECO is currently on a 27-year streak of dividend increases and has also generally maintained a payout ratio of 35% or less. Meanwhile, the top-line has also grown steadily. The chart below shows quarterly revenues since 2018, with sales increasing from $740M 6 years ago to $1.03B today.

As mentioned earlier, management consistently maintains a high level of cost discipline. While gross margins have been in the mid-30s for nearly a decade, LECO has been able to consistently grow its net margins.

Assessing LECO’s financial health, no red flags appear. Debt-to-equity is below 1.0 and the company currently has cash balance of $343M. Perhaps more importantly, free cash flow generation has been strong and consistent. LECO has generated over $500M of FCF per TIKR data during the LTM period. Quarterly FCF growth has also been in line with this and recently reached an all-time high.

Employing consistent cost discipline along with a culture of growth and innovation, it is no surprise that LECO is generating consistent returns for investors. As shown in the chart below, LECO has been successful in generating high returns on total capital quarter after quarter. Recently, return on capital reached 31.4%.

Further consistency in LECO’s execution ability is seen through the fact that it has beaten Wall Street earnings estimates over the last 14 quarters and revenue in 12 of the last 14 quarters.

investment risk

Although Lincoln Electric faces a number of risks, including a high level of competition and significant regulatory requirements, this section will focus on risks that could weaken the investment thesis and result in significant destruction of value.

As a company focused on serving customers in the manufacturing, construction and industrial sectors, LECO is highly sensitive to current economic conditions. During the last 2 recessions (pandemic, global recession) LECO’s revenues declined by double digits both times. With a potential recession in 2024, potential investors will want to keep a close eye on customer activity.

Supply chain disruptions and raw material prices are items to monitor going forward. LECO operates internationally with a global customer base. Any supply chain disruption or increase in raw material prices is likely to create production and distribution problems and impact LECO’s financial performance.

Product liability is another area of ​​caution. Although LECO is not facing any material product liability claims, the company continues to create new and innovative solutions that face liability claims based on performance.

Finally, in recent years, LECO has been active on the M&A front. Potential investors will want to consider consolidation risks as LECO has indicated it will continue to make further acquisitions and will also want to keep an eye on the company’s debt load to ensure it remains manageable.

Valuation and Outlook

Lincoln Electric currently has a market cap of $11.5 billion and trades at a P/E of 22.1. According to Seeking Alpha’s valuation metrics, this is exactly in line with LECO’s 5-year averages of 21.39 (TTM) and 20.7 (FWD). Analysts are currently estimating 5% EPS growth and total EPS of $9.57 for 2024. Looking to 2025, estimates increase to 9% growth and EPS of $10.43.

For the base investment case, we’ll assume LECO maintains its 5-year TTM average P/E of 21.39 and the company hits the consensus earnings target of $9.57. This would mean that the stock price at the end of the year 2024 would be $205. Looking to 2025, assuming the P/E holds and earnings targets are met, things will get a little better – the share price will rise to $223.09. Note that at the time of writing, LECO is trading at $201.77.

Turning to the bullish case, LECO could achieve more in terms of earnings, which the company has a history of achieving. For this scenario, we will model growth of 12% in both 2024 and 2025. This will yield EPS of $10.18 in 2024 and $11.40 in 2025. Considering the 5-year average P/E, LECO shares would reach a price of $243.93. 2 year total return 21%.

In a bearish scenario, projected earnings in 2024 would decline 10% to $8.20 due to a potential global or multi-regional recession. Here LECO’s share price would drop to $175.39, although in reality shares would likely fall more during a recession as the market overshoots both the upside and downside. If this scenario plays out, LECO shares could trade in the $155-$160 range.

Overall, LECO exhibits many of the qualities potential investors look for in a company – quality management, commitment to growth and innovation, a strong employee culture, a history of strong ROIC and free cash flow growth, 27 years of dividend growth. , a product suite that also underpins the global economy and other factors. The downside of being such a high-quality company is that the stock appears completely undervalued at the moment. Potential investors will have to have a strong commitment to believe in the bullish scenario to earn good returns. However, we always advocate buying on a margin of safety to ensure that losses are limited. Right now, that margin of safety doesn’t exist in LECOs shares. The preferred entry point for LECO would be a stock price of $165 or lower. That doesn’t seem to be the case at the moment, so LECO earns a Neutral/Hold rating.

