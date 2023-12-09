Like Muzak, stocks are boring these days. It's a good thing.

Like muzak in an elevator, the best stock markets are the ones you don’t notice—and this is starting to look like a great stock market.

You remember Muzak, right? This was the company that created wordless tracks that played seamlessly in the background, the more unobtrusive the better. It was literally music for elevators and airplanes, malls and offices and it was best heard but not heard.

The best stock markets are often like this. They don’t surprise investors with spectacular gains or catastrophic declines, and they certainly aren’t talked about in barber shops or taxicabs. It’s a lot like watching paint dry, until you realize how nice the room looks.

It’s that type of market right now. The S&P 500 has moved less than 1% in either direction over the past 16 days, the longest period of such limited volatility since the 21-day series ended Aug. 1. Boredom hasn’t been bad for investors.

The index is up 1.8% from the current sequence, nothing extraordinary, but not too shabby either. The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, which is supposed to reflect expectations of future volatility, is below 13, reflecting a calmness that is making investors reluctant to pay for safety.

According to Nathan Kotler, head of trading at GenTrust, some of this has to do with the recent decline in interest rates and the decline in the MOVE index, the bond market’s version of the VIX. He says it could also be a sign that investors have forgotten about the risks inherent in the market. Kotler explains, “Ultimately, with the VIX hovering around 12, equity markets have become quite complacent and so investors should proceed with caution, as even the slightest change in macroeconomic expectations could send the VIX higher.”

Or maybe not. Quy Nguyen, chief investment officer of equity strategies at Research Affiliates, argues that the market is driven by three factors: valuation, earnings and sentiment. And right now, they’re just as boring as the market.

Take the valuation: As of November 15, the S&P 500 was trading at 19.7 times forward earnings, which sounds high, except it’s closer to the average over the past seven years. Other measures tell a similar story. The S&P 500’s earnings yield—the inverse of its P/E—is also around average. Their conclusion: “While it’s difficult to argue that equities are cheap, they don’t appear overvalued either,” says Nguyen.

Earnings also look solid, if not spectacular. Nguyen called the third-quarter earnings report “steady,” while noting that earnings growth has finally returned. Analysts’ expectations call for 10% to 12% growth in 2024, and while there is considerable concern that the numbers are too optimistic, companies generally beat those forecasts.

Even emotions are not as exaggerated as they sometimes seem. While many focus on the American Association of Individual Investors’ sentiment survey, which shows 47.3% of respondents bullish vs. 27.4% bearish, Nguyen prefers to use the amount allocated to cash in AAII’s allocation survey. In November, investors held 19% of their portfolios in cash, more than the 10-year average of about 17%. “In short, equity fundamentals are living in a long period of boredom,” writes Nguyen. “The media may not like it, but times like these are good for equity investors.”

History shows he is right. Over the past 10 years, there have been 30 other streaks of 15 days or more without a 1% move, and 70% of the time the market was at a three-month high, with an average gain of 1.5%.

However, there is a caveat to the rule. The worst declines came after the longest periods: The S&P 500 declined an average of 9.3% when periods of 60 days or more ended, four times over the past 10 years.

Boring is beautiful, but not too boring.

