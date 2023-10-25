'Like Michael Jordan getting inspired to play baseball': Here's how Wall Street is reacting to Alphabet's third-quarter earnings

Alphabet stock fell as much as 10% on Wednesday after the company reported third-quarter earnings.

Google’s parent company reported cloud revenue that fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Alphabet’s stock fell as much as 10% on Wednesday after investors reacted to the company’s third-quarter earnings results.

While revenue and profit beat analysts’ estimates, partly driven by the strength of its Google and YouTube advertising business, revenue from its cloud business rose 22.5% to $8.41 billion, beating Wall Street’s estimate of $8.62 billion. lower than anticipated and lower than the 28% increase in the second. quarter.

The slowdown at Alphabet contrasts with Microsoft’s quarterly report that saw growth at its Azure cloud unit pick up again.

This is how Wall Street analysts are reacting to Alphabet’s third-quarter earnings.

Wedbush: ‘Like inspiring Michael Jordan to play baseball’

Analyst Scott DeWitt said the sharp decline in Alphabet’s stock on Wednesday was driven by uncertainty over its cloud revenue growth as well as low expectations for the company’s future margin expansion.

But the stock’s decline “has been overblown and investors are placing too much relative value on the company’s cloud segment, which accounts for only ~11% of revenue and ~1% of operating income, compared to the core advertising business which accounts for 78% of revenue.” In part, he said in a Wednesday note, “the fourth quarter is accelerating and exceeding third quarter expectations to offset slower cloud growth.”

“Alphabet’s ownership of the cloud business is like endorsing Michael Jordan to play baseball,” DeWitt said.

Wedbush rates Alphabet at “Outperform” with a $160 price target, indicating a potential upside of 26% from current levels.

Mones Crespi Hardt: ‘Darkest days’ are ahead

Analyst Brian White warned investors that although Alphabet’s long-term outlook is solid, “regulatory hurdles remain, competition is dynamic, and we believe the darkest days of this recession are ahead of us.”

He said the company’s earnings call was “unclear” at a time when investors need clarity.

“The tone of the call was filled with evasive comments with no clear path forward during a period that is increasingly demanding major AI investments,” White said in a Wednesday note. “There were also risks from strong competitors and a bleak macro environment.”

Mones Crespi Hardt lowered its Alphabet rating to “Neutral” from “Buy”.

Bank of America: ‘A bad night to remember in the cloud’

Noting that Microsoft reported strong results for its cloud business, Bank of America said it was “a bad night to miss on the cloud”, but also said that Alphabet’s advertising business remains solid and The benefits for AI are still “early”.

“While cloud misses will raise concerns over AI positioning, Google suggested some stabilization in the quarter and cloud represents just 2% of total profits. More important for 2024 EPS, strong search and YouTube growth suggest ad recovery is strong. remains, while product and advertiser initiatives suggest Alphabet will be a continued beneficiary of AI,” analyst Justin Post said in a Wednesday note.

Bank of America rates Alphabet a “Buy” and raised its price target to $149 from $146, indicating a potential upside of 18% from current levels.

