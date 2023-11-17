November 17, 2023
Like Jorja Smith, My Weight Is None Of Your Business


Recent conversations surrounding British R&B singer  Jorja Smith and the changes to her body since she started her career as a teenager are clear examples of society’s pervasive fatphobia. After a video of the singer performing her single “Little Things” surfaced online earlier this year, some social media users were quick to comment on and criticize the singer’s current weight, with some of the more unfavorable comments accusing the 26-year-old of not caring for herself, and even questioning whether she had secretly given birth. It should go without saying that Jorja Smith is stunningly beautiful, period. Moreover, her body size has no bearing on the singer/songwriter’s ability to perform. Categorically, Jorja Smith’s weight is none of our business. However, living in a fatphobic society means she is inevitably subject to unfounded criticism, scrutiny, and body shaming. As an objectively attractive biracial woman in the spotlight, Jorja Smith finds she is often objectified and scrutinized, something she reflected on for PORTER magazine earlier this year. “People comment on me a lot. They comment on what I look like,” she told the magazine. “I don’t search for things, but if I’m on TikTok, I’ll see comments, and they won’t be all negative but… [for example], I’ve put on some weight, which is normal because I’m not a child. Like, it’s cool. But the world doesn’t let you be cool,” she explains. “That’s not me being jaded, but I’ve definitely been affected by it,” she says.





