Like Joe Biden, I’m still working out at 80 — here’s how to do it

“Working out as I get older gives me purpose and satisfaction,” says swimming coach Ellery McGowan, 77. “I never hesitate about leaving at 8pm to start my 8.30pm session – even Even on dark, humid nights. “I get a real boost from the conversations.”

McGowan, also a world record-breaking ice swimmer, is part of a growing group of workers who have passed the state pension age of 66, who are bucking the stereotypes of ageing. Increasingly, they are coming into the public eye: Dame Zandra Rhodes, 83, recently released her autumn/winter 2023 capsule collection with John Fluevog and is the face of the Debenhams Christmas campaign; Dame Esther Rantzen, 82, also writes, campaigns and broadcasts while battling stage four lung cancer; 83-year-old Jeffrey Archer continues to write bestseller after bestseller; And King, who started one of the most prestigious jobs in the world at the age of 73.

The evidence suggests that it may be a good thing for older people to remain in employment, rather than forgoing carefree retirement and missing out on longer days on the golf course. A 2021 BMC Public Health study showed that full-time and part-time workers scored higher on mental health tests than retirees, while another study published in Harvard Health Review looked at 83,000 older adults over the age of 15. and found that people who worked were almost three times more likely to be in good health after age 65.

In fact, the health benefits of working into old age are considerable. A Japanese study of adults over the age of 65 found that those who worked full- or part-time had significantly better mental health (as measured by the Geriatric Depression Scale) than those who were retired. While another Japanese study found that being employed reduced a person’s susceptibility to stroke in later life.

None of this comes as a surprise to Dr Lucy Pollock, consultant geriatrician and author of The Book About Getting Older. “In my own medical field, many consultants come out of retirement and come back. There are many advantages to working past retirement age, including being able to often negotiate their own hours and being able to train and teach younger doctors, which for some people is one of the best elements of the job. People often find themselves bored after retirement – ​​they value a ‘repeated career’ and for many there are real benefits to staying busy and active. “Most of us like to feel useful.”

Tim Drake, 79, author of the anti-retirement Bible Generation Cherry, would likely agree. He founded and chaired two think tanks for chief executives and also did ad-hoc charity work as a trustee.

“It feels great to be working at this age,” he says. “It keeps me involved in the industries I love and want to see them grow well. It also brings much welcome money which may make the subsequent recession more comfortable. It keeps you fresh and involved in the lives of the people around you. You can interact with young people as an equal, not as an old person. You may not be familiar with the latest pop songs, but you know what issues are challenging people, and having been there first, you may be able to help.

Rest Less, a digital community that provides advice to older workers, notes that the number of people over 70 today has increased by 61 percent compared to a decade ago. For some people, like Tim and Ellery, the main motivation is pure enjoyment, job satisfaction, and the desire to stay mentally sharp and engaged. But for others, working after retirement is a necessity rather than a choice, pensions often prove inadequate and roles that fit well with the older workforce are not always available – or not offered.

“It’s not all roses,” says Dr. Pollock. “Some people continue to work because they’re hard-working and even though they have enough to live on, they don’t have anything left to pay for. “, or they may be financially supporting other family members.”

Sometimes, older workers also face discrimination in the workplace, which centers on the idea that they are slower than younger workers. Look at the public’s glee every time Joe Biden makes another mistake. Or consider how many times you’ve used the words “senior moment” — either about someone else or yourself.

When a young person makes a mistake, there is no derogatory jargon for him. A mistake is just a mistake. And the consequences of such contrasting behavior between generations can have surprisingly negative effects.

Dr Pollock points to a study by Professor Becca Levy in the US, which shows that older people who are shown positive phrases about aging, even if those phrases appear too quickly to read consciously perform better on subsequent cognitive tests.

“We need to move beyond stereotypes,” says Pollock. “For example, time and time again, older people demonstrate that they can be adept at using new technology. And for many companies, older employees are good news. They have skills learned over decades, will often be able to work flexible hours, and older employees who aren’t trying to get away during the school holidays is a real bonus.

Today, the average 65-year-old is in pretty good health, with about 20 years left to live. It is as long as our childhood, our adolescence and our first job or university years. Thinking about the best way to spend that time seems like a mindless task.

“We want our later years to be as full and satisfying as possible. They may include travel, grandchildren and hobbies, but for an increasing number of people, work may also play an important role,” says Dr. Pollock. “Living in a society where older workers are valued – this is an important goal and we are certainly making progress toward it.”

Ellery is certainly an example of an older worker who feels valued. “I have always received positive feedback from my students and fellow instructors,” she says. “And I have always been a firm believer in flexibility. For example, my employer knows that I will be traveling to Antarctica in February to swim near the South Pole and to Estonia in March for the World Winter Swimming Championships. I feel guilty for disappointing the swimming club, but the youngsters love me bringing medals.”

