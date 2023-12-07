December 8, 2023
Light rail services will remain suspended from Friday


Maryland Transit Administration officials revealed that light rail services will be suspended starting Friday. Officials held a press conference at 5:30 pm on Thursday to officially announce the suspension. “The decision to suspend service is based on two issues. First, we learned that high voltage ducts on our vehicles have been punctured,” said MTA Administrator Holly Arnold. It was discovered as a result of inspections following a fire incident on Oct. 21.” The MTA also found problems with cables connecting light rail cars. Those cables have caused six smoke incidents since November 2021, Arnold said. The follow-up inspection assessment determined that further inspection of the entire light rail fleet is required. Although the risk level remains acceptable, we are taking action out of an abundance of caution and facilitating prompt inspection and repair of the fleet, Arnold said. To provide shuttle bus service will be implemented at all light rail stops from Friday.

baltimore –

Maryland Transit Administration officials revealed that light rail services will be suspended effective Friday.

Officials held a press conference at 5:30 pm Thursday to officially announce the suspension.

“The decision to suspend service is based on two issues. First, we discovered that the high voltage conduit on our vehicles was punctured. This was discovered as a result of an inspection following a fire incident on October 21,” MTA Administrator Holly Arnold said.

The MTA also found problems with the cables connecting the light rail cars. Arnold said those cables have caused six smoke incidents since November 2021.

The subsequent inspection assessment determined that further inspection of the entire light rail fleet was required.

“While the level of risk remains acceptable, we are taking action out of an abundance of caution and facilitating prompt inspection and repair of the fleet,” Arnold said.

Shuttle bus service will be implemented at all light rail stops starting Friday.

Source: www.wbaltv.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

The Biden administration says it plans to use the March on Rights to lower drug prices

The Biden administration says it plans to use the March on Rights to lower drug prices

December 8, 2023
The market will be keeping an eye on Friday's key jobs report.

The market will be keeping an eye on Friday’s key jobs report.

December 8, 2023

You may have missed

The Biden administration says it plans to use the March on Rights to lower drug prices

The Biden administration says it plans to use the March on Rights to lower drug prices

December 8, 2023
The market will be keeping an eye on Friday's key jobs report.

The market will be keeping an eye on Friday’s key jobs report.

December 8, 2023
The strange materials behind sustainable furniture

The strange materials behind sustainable furniture

December 8, 2023
GameStop needs to fight better

GameStop needs to fight better

December 8, 2023

Shortage of cash? Here’s how to avoid or reduce credit card interest

December 8, 2023
Can the new diabetes and weight loss drugs affect reproductive health? — Those Nerdy Girls

Can the new diabetes and weight loss drugs affect reproductive health? — Those Nerdy Girls

December 8, 2023