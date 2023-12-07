Light rail services will remain suspended from Friday

Maryland Transit Administration officials revealed that light rail services will be suspended starting Friday. Officials held a press conference at 5:30 pm on Thursday to officially announce the suspension. “The decision to suspend service is based on two issues. First, we learned that high voltage ducts on our vehicles have been punctured,” said MTA Administrator Holly Arnold. It was discovered as a result of inspections following a fire incident on Oct. 21.” The MTA also found problems with cables connecting light rail cars. Those cables have caused six smoke incidents since November 2021, Arnold said. The follow-up inspection assessment determined that further inspection of the entire light rail fleet is required. Although the risk level remains acceptable, we are taking action out of an abundance of caution and facilitating prompt inspection and repair of the fleet, Arnold said. To provide shuttle bus service will be implemented at all light rail stops from Friday.

Maryland Transit Administration officials revealed that light rail services will be suspended effective Friday.

Officials held a press conference at 5:30 pm Thursday to officially announce the suspension.

“The decision to suspend service is based on two issues. First, we discovered that the high voltage conduit on our vehicles was punctured. This was discovered as a result of an inspection following a fire incident on October 21,” MTA Administrator Holly Arnold said.

The MTA also found problems with the cables connecting the light rail cars. Arnold said those cables have caused six smoke incidents since November 2021.

The subsequent inspection assessment determined that further inspection of the entire light rail fleet was required.

“While the level of risk remains acceptable, we are taking action out of an abundance of caution and facilitating prompt inspection and repair of the fleet,” Arnold said.

Shuttle bus service will be implemented at all light rail stops starting Friday.

Source: www.wbaltv.com