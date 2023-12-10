‘Light No Fire’ and Why ‘Starfield’ Should Have Ten Planets

Starfield bethesda

Given the relative mess that was The Game Awards this year, a particularly notable debut came from Hello Games. That would be Light No Fire, a game that uses the core technology and features of No Man’s Sky for a new experience, shrunk into a single, procedural Earth that can be explored, populated, conquered Can be killed or simply kept alive.

This is another ambitious project from Hello Games, which basically tried to create an infinite universe with No Man’s Sky, promised a little more and then spent the better part of a decade adding systems to it to make it even better. Now, even if a planet is “small scale”, the amount of detail can be even more intense depending on what we have seen, and the goal is to create a planet full of unexpected adventures that surpass even the best “organized” planets. broadcasts. No Man’s Sky.

I find this to be an interesting interweaving with Starfield, something that has always been compared to No Man’s Sky since we first learned that Bethesda was sending us to 1,000 different planets in 100 star systems to explore. And yesterday, YouTuber NakeyJakey released a rare video focused specifically on Starfield, and he believes it solidifies Bethesda’s game design for 2023. And it has been going on like this for a decade.

Even as someone who likes Starfield a lot, it’s interesting to watch his video and consider his points, many of which I agree with. Basically, the one thing he’s right about is how exploration has changed. While the larger hub worlds are detailed and unique (though still filled with loading screens), you’ve lost in some games like Fallout or Skyrim the idea that when you set out to “explore” planets, You’re traveling toward a main quest, getting sidetracked by chance encounters or other adventures along the way.

It’s just…it doesn’t happen the same way in Starfield. Most missions will drop your ship down and lead you straight towards a point on the horizon. If you’re lucky (10% of the time) you’ll be on a planet with wildlife. So maybe 10% of that, they’ll be good wildlife that actually wants to fight you.

If there are any “distractions” here, it’s things like enemy bases or abandoned outposts that are coming up on your radar. And while these have many unique layouts, they have their limitations. Near the end of the game, you can essentially miss them right up to where the final boss and chest will stand. There were very few deviations from this throughout the game. No random dragon attacks, no mysterious caves that lead to some kind of grand off-road adventure.

The problem here is one of scale, and bigger is not always better. Bethesda went for “realism” here somewhat, where in this universe your star ship is. can do Travel to 100 star systems and 1000 planets and 900 of those planets will have no relevance. And life on half the planets may be no more than a few insects, palm trees and beaches. The cool “alien artifact” moons or planets seem like they should be fascinating to explore, but instead they’re just some metal structures and a minigame the game forces you to play through 40 times.

It feels like in trying to chase down No Man’s Sky and its infinite, procedural generation, Bethesda has lost something on the exploration side. Now, seeing what Light No Fire plans to do with a single, huge planet, I wonder if Bethesda had planned for ten more detailed, interesting planets instead of 900 dead planets and pirate space bases and 100 living planets. It would have been better to find out. Planets with exotic wildlife and…pirate space bases. Something to channel that, despite the janky controls (which Starfield mostly improves upon!) and stiff dialogue (which it doesn’t), captures the sense of exploration and adventure that its previous games anticipated. Is absent here. Or at least it may run out rapidly after the first dozen planets you discover. Sometimes, you’ll fall down a very fun rabbit hole, but I can understand why many players couldn’t do that. With such a large universe a lot of this comes down to just…luck, and that’s not great game design.

Although I still enjoyed my time with Starfield, it’s easy to see that it could have been better in many ways. And I agree with Jake that this is one of them. I’m very curious to see what Light No Fire can do when going in the opposite direction from here.

