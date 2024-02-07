Light and Smooth Gocycle Cargo E-Bike Fold Down for Hassle-Free Transportation – Yanko Design

GoCycle is quite adept at creating electric bikes that showcase a sleek, attractive design. Taking their innovation forward, they have unveiled the lightweight GoCycle CXI Family Cargo Cycle, carrying forward the core values ​​of light weight and portability for those who were always shy away from cumbersome cargo bikes.

The company has added the CXI lineup of cargo e-bikes that come with key patented innovations including side-mounted PitStopWheels, F1-inspired monocoque chassis, internal cabling and CleanDrive drivetrain. There are two e-bikes, the CXi and CX+, which are more or less identical, the difference being the latter’s newly designed Flowfit handlebar.

Designer: Gocycle

CXI’s patent-pending handlebar allows adjustment of reach height, multiple hand positions, fingertip controls and grip angle to toggle straight or forward position. Furthermore the signature GoCycle style is evident with a sleek design with no visible presence of chains, spokes, wires or gears. Some have been engineered for oblivion, while others are hidden behind cleverly engineered shrouds and custom-built frames. The 51-pound bike folds down to a transportable size of 46.5 x 15.75 x 30.75 inches making it highly practical for a variety of needs.

Combining the performance front, the cargo bike is built on a hydro-formed 6061 T6 front frame and carbon fiber rear frame. This time around, GoCycle is calling it a wingpillar frame that can hold up to 480 pounds. The MIK-compliant rear rack carries all the heavy luggage with room for accessories and seating. It has a 500-W front hub motor that provides 20 mph of smooth pedal assistance courtesy of a five-speed SHIMANO NEXUS gear hub. On a single charge, the 375-Wh battery is good for 50 miles of range.

Both models will come in a choice of six colors, with the CXi priced at $6,999 and the CX+ priced at $7,999. Delivery is scheduled for September and pre-orders are now live for a $499 refundable deposit.

Source: www.yankodesign.com