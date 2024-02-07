Light and Smooth Gocycle Cargo E-Bike Fold Down for Hassle-Free Transportation – Yanko Design
GoCycle is quite adept at creating electric bikes that showcase a sleek, attractive design. Taking their innovation forward, they have unveiled the lightweight GoCycle CXI Family Cargo Cycle, carrying forward the core values of light weight and portability for those who were always shy away from cumbersome cargo bikes.
The company has added the CXI lineup of cargo e-bikes that come with key patented innovations including side-mounted PitStopWheels, F1-inspired monocoque chassis, internal cabling and CleanDrive drivetrain. There are two e-bikes, the CXi and CX+, which are more or less identical, the difference being the latter’s newly designed Flowfit handlebar.
Designer: Gocycle
CXI’s patent-pending handlebar allows adjustment of reach height, multiple hand positions, fingertip controls and grip angle to toggle straight or forward position. Furthermore the signature GoCycle style is evident with a sleek design with no visible presence of chains, spokes, wires or gears. Some have been engineered for oblivion, while others are hidden behind cleverly engineered shrouds and custom-built frames. The 51-pound bike folds down to a transportable size of 46.5 x 15.75 x 30.75 inches making it highly practical for a variety of needs.
Combining the performance front, the cargo bike is built on a hydro-formed 6061 T6 front frame and carbon fiber rear frame. This time around, GoCycle is calling it a wingpillar frame that can hold up to 480 pounds. The MIK-compliant rear rack carries all the heavy luggage with room for accessories and seating. It has a 500-W front hub motor that provides 20 mph of smooth pedal assistance courtesy of a five-speed SHIMANO NEXUS gear hub. On a single charge, the 375-Wh battery is good for 50 miles of range.
Both models will come in a choice of six colors, with the CXi priced at $6,999 and the CX+ priced at $7,999. Delivery is scheduled for September and pre-orders are now live for a $499 refundable deposit.
Source: www.yankodesign.com