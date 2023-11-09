LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 8, 2023

LifeMD, Inc. Missed earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.20013 EPS, expectations were $-0.18.

Operator: Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today to discuss LifeMD’s third quarter results ended September 30, 2023. Joining the call today are Justin Schreiber, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Bennathan, Chief Financial Officer of LifeMD. Following management’s prepared remarks, we will open the call for a question-and-answer session. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during this call, the Company will make a number of forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. These risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s 10-K and 10-Q filings and other filings that LifeMD may file with the SEC from time to time.

The forward-looking statements made during this call are based on current information available to the Company as of today, November 8, 2023. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after today’s call except as required by law. Also, please note that management will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures that the Company believes are important in evaluating LifeMD’s performance. Details on the relationship between these non-GAAP measures and the most comparable GAAP measures and their reconciliations can be found in the press release issued earlier today. Finally, I would like to remind everyone that today’s call is being recorded and will be available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Justin Schreiber, CEO of LifeMD. Please go ahead.

Justin Schreiber: Thank you, and good afternoon everyone. After the market closed, we issued a press release announcing our third quarter results and posted an updated corporate presentation on our website, ir.LifeMD.com. LifeMD had a tremendous third quarter with record revenue and profitability. Our core telehealth operations delivered extremely strong results in both our lifestyle healthcare businesses, led by our men’s health brand RexMD, and our fast-growing virtual primary care business, led by growth in our GLP-1 weight management offering. Our RexMD business grew 12% from a year ago with a net margin of 38% in the third quarter. The performance of our GLP-1 load management business has been nothing short of exceptional and revenues have quadrupled compared to last quarter’s results, far exceeding our expectations.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter and beyond, LifeMD is poised to not only build on, but also continue to build on, the tremendous success we experienced throughout the year with our telehealth businesses and WorkSimply. I believe LifeMD is uniquely positioned to make 2024 a record-setting year. To deliver excellent value for our shareholders we are focused on the following four key strategic initiatives: First, our biggest initiative in the coming year is a continued focus on accelerating the development of our weight management program. Since launching in the second quarter of this year, our weight management program has already attracted more than 16,000 patient clients, representing more than $24 million in annual recurring revenue. Even when we scale our daily acquisition volume, the economics of this offering remain tremendous and our first day return on ad spend consistently exceeds 1x.

Additionally, we anticipate several tailwinds to further accelerate the growth of this business in 2024, including continued growth in brand recognition of our weight management offering; Two, LifeMD has begun accepting commercial and government insurance programs which I’ll talk about in a moment; Three, improved availability of drugs and possible expansion of insurance coverage for GLP-1 drugs in 2024; Four, expanded therapeutic options within the GLP-1 drug class including generic liraglutide and the FDA approval today of Monzaro for weight loss in obese adults; And five, new development channels of partnerships that are already underway. Second, we are focused on making substantial progress in the development of our B2B enterprise program.

As we announced during the third quarter, we have entered into an agreement with ASCEND Therapeutics, a leader in the hormonal and women’s health markets, providing ASCEND with LifeMD’s cutting-edge telehealth platform, data capabilities and healthcare marketing expertise to support its products. Allows to take advantage of. This not only generates ongoing fees for LifeMD, but also positions the all-important patient-provider relationship within our Affiliated Medical Group. LifeMD also executed a joint sales and marketing agreement with IQVIA, leveraging our leading telehealth infrastructure in partnership with IQVIA’s comprehensive commercialization solutions. With a strong B2B pipeline, we look forward to executing additional opportunities in the near future. Third, we have made and will continue to make significant progress in enrolling our affiliated medical groups into commercial insurance plans.

We expect to bill our first consultations in Q4, and we will roll out nationwide coverage throughout 2024. As commercial insurance becomes more embedded within our offerings, we expect it will significantly reduce the out-of-pocket costs of our services. Becoming a bigger driver of patients and overall patient satisfaction and retention. Additionally, we have already begun building an industry-leading compliance infrastructure for Medicare participation and look forward to launching and scaling it as soon as it is a good fit for our patients and our business. Will be ready for. We believe that participation in commercial and government insurance programs will fuel another phase of important growth for LifeMD. And our fourth key initiative is the continued focus on our lifestyle healthcare business, led by RexMD, where we are continuing to drive double-digit growth with net margins of over 30%.

Our men’s sexual health business remains highly profitable and shows no signs of slowing down. In 2024, we see further opportunities to expand this rate of growth and profitability through the introduction of new supplement products, including those geared toward hormone replacement therapy weight management and heart health. Finally, WorkSimply continues to deliver exceptional results both at the top and the bottom line. This self-managed business is a meaningful contributor to LifeMD’s overall profitability and cash flow. Additionally, WorkSimpli has successfully diversified from the PDF solutions business into a diverse workplace services business, including HR solutions like digital signature ownership forms, AI technology, and plans to enter additional adjacent markets in 2024.

WorkSimpli now operates in 20 languages ​​globally and today its small small business customer reach has grown from negligible to approximately 15% of the total customer base. We expect WorkSimpli to generate at least 20% annual growth through 2024 with an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 30%. In short, we’re in a really exciting place and with that, I’ll turn the call over to our CFO, Mark Bennathan, who will provide a summary of our financial results. Mark?

Mark Bennathan: Thanks, Justin, and good afternoon everyone. LifeMD had record performance on both the top and bottom lines in the third quarter, with consolidated net revenues increasing to $38.6 million and consolidated adjusted EBITDA increasing to $2.8 million. Additionally, we ended the quarter with over $15 million in cash and positive operating cash flow for the second consecutive quarter. We are well-capitalized to continue executing on our aggressive growth and profitability plans. Now, let’s turn to the third quarter 2023 results. As I mentioned, revenues in the third quarter totaled $38.6 million, which is a 23% increase compared to the same year period and 7% more than the second quarter. Total telehealth revenues increased 14% from a year ago and 9% sequentially.

Net revenues from our weight management business have more than quadrupled compared to the previous quarter. Customer growth remained very strong, with the number of telehealth active customers increasing 22% to approximately 207,000 and the number of WorkSimply active customers increasing 14% from a year ago to more than 170,000. Consolidated gross margin for the third quarter was a record 88%, up 300 basis points from last year. Gross profit for the quarter totaled $33.8 million, an increase of 27% from the year-ago period. Operating expenses for the third quarter totaled $38.4 million, an increase of $4.6 million compared to the year-ago period, driven by sales, marketing, clinical and patient care expenses to support the rapid growth of our weight management offering. Reflects our discretionary growth in.

The net operating expenses of these investments remained stable year-on-year. Operating expenses in the third quarter included $5.2 million of non-cash expenses, which were related to stock-based comp non-cash interest depreciation and amortization expense. Our GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders in the third quarter totaled $6.9 million, or a loss of $0.20 per share. This compares to a GAAP net loss of $8.1 million attributable to common shareholders, or a loss of $0.26 per share in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not include non-cash expenses, dividends, SOX, and insurance. Approval preparation, litigation expenses, non-controlling interest, M&A expenses, financing transaction costs and foreign currency translation.

Reflecting those adjustments, adjusted diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2023 was $0.08 per share, compared to a loss of $0.03 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure that doesn’t include the same items I noted for adjusted EPS, totaled $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. This compares to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $806,000 in the year-ago quarter. Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2023 totaled $15.3 million. We believe that the strength of our balance sheet and the profitability of our current operations will allow us to adequately finance the growth in our business. For 2023, we expect to achieve the midpoint of our previously stated revenue range. More specifically, revenues between $148 million and $149 million and adjusted EBITDA between $10 million and $11 million, including approximately half of the management-related deferred revenue as a result of the GAAP-required amortization of fully paid subscription amounts above them. Includes an estimated impact of $4 million. Initial period.

This ends our financial results. Now I would like to turn the call back over to Justin.

Justin Schreiber: Thanks, Mark. As we conclude today’s call, I’d like to take a moment to reflect on our journey and the path forward. Over the past few years, I have consistently emphasized our commitment to building a best-in-class telehealth technology platform. I believe our third quarter achievements validate our continued efforts. At the heart of our success is our telehealth platform guided by an exceptional 50 state-affiliated medical group and purpose-built technology that powers RexMD and our rapidly growing virtual primary care business. Our GLP-1 weight management offering in particular has exceeded all of our forecasts and we are just getting started. Looking ahead, we are in a strong position. With the continued success of our business WorkSimpli and our planned B2B partnerships, we look forward to delivering even more impressive results.

As we prepare to end this quarter and enter 2024, I am confident in our ability to not only maintain our momentum, but accelerate it. With that, I would like to open the call for questions.

