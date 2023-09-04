Life science founder’s net worth exceeds £120m after private equity plunge

(PA) (PA Archive)

The founder of a British life sciences business has taken his net worth to more than £120 million after his company became the latest London-listed business to go private. Miroslav Raljanovic, 64, a neurologist from Zagreb, Croatia, who founded ErgoMed in 1997 and controls an 18% stake in the business, is set to cash in after a takeover offer from private equity firm Permira, valued at £ 703 million. ,

The £13.51 per share offer represents a 28.3% premium to Guildford-based Ergomed’s share price as of Friday’s market close in the latest indication that companies listed on the London Stock Exchange may be seeking higher valuations elsewhere from the capital’s public markets. Getting out

It follows an earlier £4.5bn deal for veterinary pharmaceutical business Dechra, which will be taken private by investment firm EQT at a premium of around 40% to its previous share price.

Riljanovic added: “We believe the acquisition by Permira Funds now represents an excellent opportunity for Ergomed shareholders to realize value at a highly attractive valuation.

“The private ownership by the funds advised by Permira… will allow us to build on the foundation we have built. It also brings with it the opportunity to access their operational expertise, global network and capital.

Susanna Streeter, Head of Wealth and Markets at Hargreaves Lansdowne, said: “Yet another company is on its way to exit the UK stock market to seek new opportunities in the world of private equity.

“Ergomed is clearly hoping that Permira’s financial strength will enable it to access the funding stream it needs to achieve that expansion.” Investor frugality towards the UK market is likely to be part of the equation. For the last few months, prior to the presentation of this offer, the shares were trading below more than a third of the company’s height achieved in November 2021.

Surrey-based Ergomed conducts clinical research and clinical trial services for the pharma industry. It listed on the AIM exchange in 2014 when it was valued at just £46 million, and has since completed a series of overseas acquisitions, including Texas-based research business MedSource in a $25 million deal in 2020.

The firm specializes in research into rare diseases for which there are relatively few patients available to conduct clinical trials. The firm reported revenue of £76.7 million in the first half of 2023, up 10% on the previous year, with an order book of £310 million, an increase of 9%.

London-based Permira, a private equity firm which split from asset management giant Schroders in the late 1990s, has over £60 billion in assets under management and is based in Guernsey through an opaque ownership structure. is controlled from.

The company, which has more than 470 employees, specializes in healthcare and technology and has invested in several other life science firms including Althea, Cambrex and Cregganna.

An earlier version of this story suggested Mr Riljanovic would receive a payment of £120million as part of the deal. A spokesman for Ergomed has since told the Standard that a portion of Riljanovic’s proceeds from the transaction would be transferred to securities in a new entity, Eden Topco.

