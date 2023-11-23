Experts say the new estimates are “not surprising” but that the lifespan of people with autism is not as short as previously thought.

People with autism and learning disabilities in the United Kingdom were more likely to die prematurely than people who did not have these conditions, according to a new study.

The study, published in The Lancet Regional Health – Europe journal, is the first to estimate the life expectancy of autistic people in the UK, with researchers saying it highlights the urgent need to address inequalities to prevent premature deaths of people on the autism spectrum. exposes.

“To our knowledge, autism does not directly reduce life expectancy, but we do know that autistic people experience health inequalities, which means they often do not get the help and support they need when they need it.” is required,” Josh Stott, principal investigator and professor of aging and clinical psychology at University College London (UCL), said in a statement.

“We wanted to find out whether this had an impact on the average life expectancy of autistic people living in the UK”.

Researchers studied anonymized data from 1989 to 2019, including 17,130 people diagnosed as autistic without a learning disability and 6,450 people diagnosed as autistic with a learning disability.

They found that the average life expectancy of autistic men and women without learning disabilities was 74.6 and 76.8 years, respectively.

Life expectancy for autistic people with learning disabilities was as low as 71.7 years for men and 69.6 years for women.

While this was lower than the average life expectancy in Britain of about 80 for men and 83 for women, it was higher than previous estimates, the researchers said, calling for investigation into why some autistic people die prematurely.

World Health Organization (WHO) Estimate About 1 in 100 children has autism, which includes a diverse group of conditions characterized by certain difficulties in social interaction and communication.

There are also estimated to be five million people on the autism spectrum in the European Union, but many autistic adults over the age of 50 are not diagnosed.

‘The results are not surprising’

For Aurélie Baranger, director of the Brussels-based charity Autism Europe, which coordinates 90 autism organizations across the continent, the study’s findings are no surprise, but are in line with other European and US studies.

They suggested some reasons why this might be the case, including problems with access to health care, misdiagnosis, and other co-occurring conditions or mental health issues among autistic people.

“Autism is a condition where you have difficulties with social communication and social interaction, and that means that… services in terms of communication in general are not accessible,” Baranger told Euronews Next.

Baranger said autistic people may also have different ways of expressing pain which could lead to misdiagnosis or “their behavior being attributed to their disability rather than another medical condition such as epilepsy”.

While some people with autism spectrum disorder can live independently, others will need long-term care and support.

People on the autism spectrum are also more likely to have mental health problems, with suicide rates being higher in this population.

“It concerns many aspects of their lives, their rights are not being respected, they are being discriminated against throughout their lives. There are many factors: the stress of not being understood and living in a world that doesn’t meet the needs of autistic people,” Baranger said.

Underdiagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorders

a previous study carried out by UCL researchers noted that the number of autistic people in the UK may be twice as high as previously thought.

Stott said the reduction in life expectancy may thus be an underestimate because it only looks at a fraction of the autistic population.

Dr Judith Brown, head of evidence and research for the UK National Autistic Society, said in a statement that although the results “suggest a small difference between the life expectancy of autistic and non-autistic people, they are still significant”.

“These findings show that autistic people face unacceptable inequalities due to lack of understanding, barriers to vital services and inadequate care, leading to poor mental and physical health outcomes,” they said in a statement.

The European Parliament recently passed a non-binding resolution On harmonizing the rights of autistic people across EU countries, including access to health care, employment and education.

“This resolution is non-binding, but it is a strong call to action for policy makers at European level and national level to take further action to eliminate discrimination and adaptation for autistic people,” Baranger said.

Ahead of the European elections, Autism Europe is also following the European Commission’s implementation of its strategy on the rights of persons with disabilities.

The organization has called for a public health plan for autism that includes accommodation in health care premises for autistic people as well as relevant training for health workers.

In September, the EU Executive proposed a European Disability CardTo serve as proof of disability status in the block.

Subject to negotiation, the card could be “beneficial to the autism community,” Baranger said.

