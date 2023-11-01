Life-changing wealth signals from the FTSE 100

Image Source: Getty Images

I doubt there’s a single adult in the UK who hasn’t heard of it FTSE 100, After all, it appears regularly in mainstream news.

There are a number of ways a company can get involved in ‘footsie’. But one in particular highlights the stock market’s huge wealth-creating potential for investors. Especially those who take a long-term approach to investing, we advocate them here at The Motley Fool.

market cap

The FTSE 100 is an index of the largest 100 companies listed on the main market. London Stock Exchange,

In this context, largest does not mean revenues, or profits, or number of employees. It means ‘market capitalization’. Market cap is calculated by multiplying a company’s share price by the number of shares it has issued.

For example, the top ranked firms AstraZeneca Its share price is currently £103 and there are 1.55 billion shares on issue. Therefore, its market cap is £160bn.

other indices

The FTSE 100 is not the only UK index. FTSE 250 (Mid-Cap Index) consists of the next largest 250 companies.

then there are ftse smallcap And ftse fledgling Indexed. and hundreds more companies on the less-regulated alternative investment market (FTSE Objective,

All these indices are based on market cap.

Footsie’s predecessors

Before the establishment of the FTSE 100 in 1984, the UK’s previous major index was a very different animal.

FT30 – which still exists today but is rarely cited – is an index of 30 equally weighted companies. It was designed to represent the breadth of the UK economy. And its components keep changing from time to time.

easy entry

Unlike the FT30, the market-cap, rules-based FTSE 100 gives any company of sufficient size automatic entry into today’s best-known UK market index.

And, as I mentioned earlier, this can happen in a number of ways.

from private to public

A large private or state-owned company may decide to list on the stock exchange. For example, Royal Mail Group (recently renamed International Delivery Services) joined the market in 2013.

Once revered for its stagecoach speed and grandeur, it rocketed straight into the FTSE 100.

London Calling

There are also instances when a large company on a foreign stock exchange decides to move its listing to London. In the same year Royal Mail entered the market, Coca Cola HBC moved its catalog from Greece to the UK.

One of its parent company’s biggest bottling partners, Coca-Cola HBC, joined the FTSE 100 before you could even say ring-pull.

M&A Event

A major merger/acquisition event is another way a company can enter the top index. Not long ago, betting and gaming group Entertainment There was a FTSE 250 company called GVC Holdings.

In 2018, it bought rival and fellow mid-cap firm Ladbrokes Coral. This transformational acquisition catapulted it into the FTSE 100.

chestnut

The above routes into Footsie don’t highlight the huge wealth-building potential, especially for the investors I mentioned earlier.

However, there is a route that does this. Some companies start life on the stock market as little acorns. And grow over time, move up through the indices, and eventually become the mighty oak of the FTSE 100.

great success

Halma An engineering group that focuses on safety, environmental and health technologies. It entered the FTSE 100 in 2017.

I can’t tell you what its share price and market capitalization was when it listed on the London Stock Exchange 50 or so years ago. That information is lost to me in the pre-Internet mist of time!

However, I can tell you that in 1994, Independent informed of: “A £10,000 investment in shares at any time between 1974 and 1976 would now be worth more than £3.7 million,

At the time of writing the share price was £2.27. Today, it is £18.50. I’ll leave you to do the maths on how much that £3.7 million would have increased since 1994.

Halma’s return is spectacular, but it is not the only company providing life-changing assets for long-term investors. In fact, big winners are more common than you might imagine.

How many possibilities are there?

A study by asset managers schroders The decade to the end of December 2021 found that of the 915 UK stocks (which started the period with a market cap of £150m+) 6.9% – or 1 in 15 – delivered 10x or more returns for investors. Gave.

This tells me that the chance of finding a truly wealth-growing stock – even over a decade-long holding period, let alone two or three, or a lifetime of investing – is far better than finding a needle in a haystack.

