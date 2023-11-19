Life-changing study shows damaged nerves can be regenerated

[Nov. 18, 2023: JJ Shavit, The Brighter Side of News]

In an unprecedented development in the field of interventional radiology, a new technique called interventional cryoneurlysis has emerged as a potential game-changer for patients suffering from chronic nerve pain. This innovative approach, which involves the precise application of a frozen needle under advanced imaging guidance, has shown remarkable success in regenerating damaged nerves.

Dr. J. Emory University researchers, led by David Prologo, presented their findings on this promising technology at the annual scientific meeting of the Society of Interventional Radiology in Boston, offering new hope to individuals who suffer persistent pain after traumatic injuries.

Search for alternatives to opioids

The opioid epidemic in the United States has driven a critical need for alternative pain management strategies. Dr. Prologo, an interventional radiologist and associate professor at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, emphasized the importance of exploring non-opioid options for pain relief.

Dr. J. david prologo

“The idea that we can induce the regeneration of damaged nerves by inserting a cold needle through the skin under imaging guidance is extremely exciting,” he said. This approach is consistent with calls from United States legislators and medical societies to develop alternatives to opioids for the management of pain.

The science behind cryoneurolysis

The core of interventional cryoneurlysis technology lies in the precise use of advanced imaging such as CT-guidance to target damaged nerves with the freezing needle. When executed correctly, cold temperatures cause damaged nerves to degenerate and stop functioning. Dr. Prologo explained, “What happens next is almost magical. If the nerve is exposed to cold in the right amount, over the right area, for the right amount of time, it will regenerate – healing the previously damaged nerve. Will be replaced by a healthy nerve.” ,

The study, conducted at Emory University, involved treating eight patients who suffered from chronic nerve pain as a result of previous traumatic injuries. Notably, the mean time between the traumatic event and the interventional cryoneurlysis procedure was 9.5 years. Importantly, researchers reported no procedure-related complications or adverse events. Furthermore, all patients experienced a return to their baseline strength over time, confirming regeneration of the targeted nerve.

Perhaps the most important result of this study was the substantial improvement in pain symptoms seen in six of the eight patients. This improvement was determined through a collective reduction of 4.6 points in the visual analog scale (VAS) pain score, a widely used tool to measure pain intensity.

Dr. Prologo is excited about the potential of interventional cryoneurlysis to revolutionize pain management. Highlighting a variety of conditions that can benefit from this technology, he said, “Interventional radiologists can safely place these needles in precise locations throughout the body, allowing access to the pain generators that cause pain. “that were previously inaccessible and provide hope to patients who struggle with pain.”

This technology has the potential to address not only trauma-induced nerve pain, but also holds promise for pudendal neuralgia, post-mastectomy pain, post-surgical pain, and other conditions historically managed with narcotics. Is.

Understanding Visual Analog Scale (VAS)

To assess the effectiveness of the interventional cryoneurlysis technique, researchers relied on a visual analog scale (VAS) to measure pain intensity. The VAS is a pain rating scale introduced by Hayes and Patterson in 1921 and has since become a valuable tool in epidemiological and clinical research to evaluate the intensity or frequency of various symptoms.

The VAS represents a continuum of pain intensity, ranging from no pain to extreme pain. None Unlike separate classifications such as mild, moderate, and severe, the VAS captures the concept of an underlying continuum of pain intensity experienced by patients.

The primary purpose of the VAS is to provide a dimensional measure of pain intensity. This enables health care professionals to record the progression of a patient’s pain over time or to compare the severity of pain between individuals with similar conditions. VAS have been widely used in various adult populations, including rheumatic diseases, chronic pain, cancer, and allergic rhinitis. In addition to assessing pain, it has also been used to evaluate mood, appetite, asthma, dyspepsia, ambulation, and disease control.

VAS can be presented in a variety of formats, including numerical rating scales, curvilinear analog scales, box-scales with circles, graphic rating scales, and Likert scales with descriptive words along a line. The most common format consists of a straight horizontal line, usually 100 millimeters in length, at the ends of which the extremes of the parameter to be measured are defined. In some studies, the horizontal scale may be oriented from right to left, while others use vertical VAS.

Researchers have found no significant difference in the effectiveness of horizontal and vertical VAS. However, the choice of words to define the bases of the scale, such as the left (worst) and right (best) ends, is considered important to ensure accurate and reliable measurement.

Without procedure-related complications and with a substantial reduction in pain intensity as measured using a visual analog scale, this groundbreaking approach could truly revolutionize pain management, providing a much-needed alternative to opioids.

As research in this area continues to evolve, interventional cryoneurlysis could potentially change the lives of individuals struggling with chronic pain and pave the way for further applications in pain management across a variety of medical conditions.

