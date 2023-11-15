Lido DAO has become the leading liquid staking protocol on the Ethereum network over the past few years and its native LDO token has had tremendous success behind it. It is believed that the protocol’s continued growth will push LDO to new all-time highs and a crypto analyst has revealed how high the token’s price could go.

Lido DAO to surpass previous all-time high of $7.22

In the bullish trend of 2020-2021, the price of Lido DAO’s native LDO token rose along with the rest of the market and eventually touched its all-time high price of $7.22. Naturally, this is the level that the bulls are trying to get back, which will bring all the holders back into profits. However, crypto analyst Weslad expects the altcoin to completely clear this all-time high price by at least 4x.

In an analysis posted on the TradingView website, Weslad outlines a roadmap for LDO’s price to rise another 1,400% from here. According to the analyst, LDO/USDT is showing a “strong ascending triangle pattern”. The analyst says this pattern suggests that LDO may move to test the neckline which is a key supply zone for the asset.

The analyst, who is clearly very bullish on LDO, expects this level to be breached and the altcoin will eventually turn this resistance mark into support. “The buy back area on the chart should give all the bulls a chance to accumulate the coin before the major move starts and also the chart points to the mentioned target,” says Weslad.

The first target in this setup is already above its ATH price of $9.,176. From here, the analyst expects another surge to take the Lido DAO price above $15.9, double its previous all-time high. But it still doesn’t end here.

Source: tradingview.com

The final setup mentioned by the crypto analyst brings the next target to $29.3. Next comes the coveted $37 level, which is the peak of this expected rally.

Just below the repurchase zone at around $1.9, the analyst outlines a stop loss zone below $1.473. “The stop loss range is an important area that needs to be monitored closely if the price changes,” the analyst warns.

LDO joins top gainers

The bullishness surrounding Lido DAO and native token LDO is not without metrics, especially considering the token’s performance over the past week. The price of LDO has crossed the $2.47 level, rising by almost 27% in a week.

Even more impressive are its 24-hour positive moves of up to 10.5%. This increase puts it in the list of top 10 gainers in the last day behind Kaspa (KAS) and PancakeSwap (CAKE).

LDO’s large transaction volume has also declined in the past week, suggesting that whales are ceasing their activities. While this may mean that there isn’t a lot of buying going on by these big whales, it also suggests that there isn’t much selling going on either. This may point to a trend towards waiting for better prices rather than selling the tokens now.

LDO breaks above $2.5 | Source: LDUSDT on tradingview.com

Featured image from Coins.ph, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com